Iran, France Discuss Military Escalation In Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot discussed military escalation in the region, Trend reports, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, in a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi condemned the steps of the US and Israel regarding the events taking place in the region and stressed the importance of refraining from any steps that could lead to an increase in tensions in the region.

Aragchi said that Iran is taking steps to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a phone conversation, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for an end to military attacks on Lebanon.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.