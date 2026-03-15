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Pakistan Launches Overnight Attacks in Afghanistan Targeting Militants
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced on Sunday that its military conducted overnight strikes inside Afghanistan, successfully targeting military sites and what it described as “terrorist hideouts,” as tensions between the two neighboring countries continue to mount.
State-run media reported that the operations “effectively” destroyed technical support infrastructure and an equipment storage facility in southern Kandahar province, which were allegedly being used “by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.”
In a separate strike, Pakistani forces “successfully” targeted a tunnel in Kandahar containing technical equipment of the Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term Islamabad uses to describe the Pakistani Taliban. Officials warned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” or “Righteous Fury” operation would continue until the Afghan Taliban addressed Pakistan’s key security concerns.
There was no immediate response from Kabul regarding Islamabad’s claims. The strikes follow an operation conducted by Afghan forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border, known as the Durand Line, on Friday in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar.
Pakistani authorities also reported intercepting rudimentary Afghan drones in three locations across the country, which caused injuries to at least four people, including two children.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent weeks, with border clashes last month resulting in casualties and property damage. Reports indicate that 99 people from both sides—including 13 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, and 13 Afghan soldiers with 72 civilians—have died in the fighting. According to UN data, between February 26 and March 5, Afghanistan recorded 185 civilian casualties, including 56 deaths from indirect fire and aerial attacks.
State-run media reported that the operations “effectively” destroyed technical support infrastructure and an equipment storage facility in southern Kandahar province, which were allegedly being used “by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.”
In a separate strike, Pakistani forces “successfully” targeted a tunnel in Kandahar containing technical equipment of the Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term Islamabad uses to describe the Pakistani Taliban. Officials warned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” or “Righteous Fury” operation would continue until the Afghan Taliban addressed Pakistan’s key security concerns.
There was no immediate response from Kabul regarding Islamabad’s claims. The strikes follow an operation conducted by Afghan forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border, known as the Durand Line, on Friday in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar.
Pakistani authorities also reported intercepting rudimentary Afghan drones in three locations across the country, which caused injuries to at least four people, including two children.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent weeks, with border clashes last month resulting in casualties and property damage. Reports indicate that 99 people from both sides—including 13 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, and 13 Afghan soldiers with 72 civilians—have died in the fighting. According to UN data, between February 26 and March 5, Afghanistan recorded 185 civilian casualties, including 56 deaths from indirect fire and aerial attacks.
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