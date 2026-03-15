Cong-Led UDF United And Ready Regime Change Certain In Kerala, Says Ramesh Chennithala

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, March 15 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday asserted that the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front is fully prepared to face the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly election, expressing confidence that a change of government in Kerala was inevitable.

The Election Commission will on Sunday evening announce the date for the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Guruvayur, Chennithala said the Congress-led alliance was united and election-ready, while claiming that the ruling CPI(M) was facing an unprecedented internal crisis.

“The UDF is fully prepared to face the Assembly elections. We expected the notification to come earlier, and the delay in announcing the schedule has slightly delayed the candidate selection process,” he said.

On speculation over Members of Parliament contesting the Assembly polls, Chennithala clarified that the decision would not be taken at the state level.

“Whether MPs should contest or not will not be decided in Kerala. That decision will be taken by the party high command,” he said.

Referring to the possible candidature of former CPI(M) Minister G. Sudhakaran, he said the UDF would soon decide after consultations with its constituent parties.

Chennithala said the UDF had neither complacency nor overconfidence going into the elections, but maintained that the public mood clearly favoured a change of government.

He alleged that several decisions taken by the cabinet of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in its final meetings were aimed only at misleading voters ahead of the polls.

“Many of these decisions were not taken in the last ten years but are now being announced in the final cabinet meetings. They know very well that these will not have to be implemented as the government is on its way out,” he said, accusing the government of attempting to influence voters through last-minute announcements and extensive advertisements.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated sharply.

According to him, criminal gangs and anti-social elements were operating freely due to what he described as the failure of the police administration.

Chennithala further claimed that the CPI(M) in Kerala was facing a major organisational setback, with several leaders leaving the party and openly taking positions against it.

Despite multiple aspirants for party tickets, he said the Congress would decide candidates through its central election committee and that once nominees were announced, leaders and workers across the alliance would unite to ensure their victory.