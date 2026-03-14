New Crypto: Pepeto Announces Ecosystem Expansion As Bitcoin Price Targets $1M Amid Dogecoin And Elon Musk News

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's team announces a full ecosystem expansion covering its DeFi exchange, cross chain bridge, and token screening layer as all three components advance toward launch readiness simultaneously. The update lands alongside the biggest crypto catalyst of the month. Musk has confirmed that X Money will open to the public next month, briefly sending the Dogecoin price up 8% as traders bet the platform could drive mainstream crypto adoption across 600 million X users. The bitcoin price touched $73,000 this week on the back of that announcement, and Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan outlined his case for bitcoin reaching $1 million within ten years according to Forbes. When Elon Musk moves markets and the bitcoin price pushes higher, capital always rotates into early stage projects with the kind of ecosystem Pepeto is building.

Pepeto Ecosystem Advances While Elon Musk X Money Fuels Dogecoin and the Bitcoin Price Pushes Higher

Pepeto's ecosystem now spans three interconnected products advancing in parallel. The DeFi exchange handles zero fee trading on Ethereum. The cross chain bridge routes tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost with instant settlement. And AI powered screening verifies every smart contract before it reaches the platform. Together they form a complete trading ecosystem, not a single feature project hoping to add utility later.

The timing of this expansion matters because Musk just handed the entire market a catalyst. X Money is described as a " once="" in="" a="" generation="" opportunity"="" that="" will="" include="" crypto="" integration,="" high="" yield="" savings,="" investment="" tools,="" and="" asset="" management="" inside="" a="" platform="" with="" 600="" million="" users="" according="" to="" Forbes.="" Musk's="" car="" company="" Tesla="" holds="" 11,000="" bitcoin.="" SpaceX="" holds="" 8,000="" bitcoin.="" And="" Musk="" has="" openly="" endorsed="" Dogecoin="" for="" years.="" When="" X="" Money="" launches="" with="" crypto="" integration="" next="" month,="" the="" bitcoin="" price="" and="" Dogecoin="" are="" expected="" to="" benefit="" directly,="" and="" every="" project="" in="" the="" meme="" coin="" space="" with="" real="" infrastructure="" stands="" to="" capture="" the="" />

"The ecosystem is designed so that every component feeds the others. Zero fee swaps drive exchange volume, the bridge brings cross chain liquidity, and AI screening builds the trust layer that keeps traders coming back," said a Pepeto team representative.

Dogecoin surged 8% on the Elon Musk confirmation alone, but Dogecoin has no exchange, no bridge, and no screening layer. It moves purely on Musk sentiment. Pepeto carries that same meme coin energy, the community calls it the god of frogs and the redemption of Pepe, but underneath sits a complete ecosystem that generates real demand from trading volume. When Musk drives attention to meme coins and the bitcoin price rallies, the projects with infrastructure capture lasting value. The projects without it spike and fade. Dogecoin proved that pattern in 2021 when it surged to $90 billion and then lost 90% with nothing to hold the price.

Pepeto Ecosystem Positions for the Volume Wave as Elon Musk and a Rising Bitcoin Price Fuel Demand Pepeto has raised over $8 million, and the ecosystem expansion explains why the presale keeps accelerating. Each stage fills faster because the investors inside see three products advancing together, not one feature being marketed while the rest sits on a roadmap. SolidProof verified every smart contract before the presale opened, and the Binance listing approaches with every milestone cleared.

The bitcoin price is building pressure above $70,000 resistance, and when it breaks, capital historically floods into altcoins and meme coins within weeks. Elon Musk confirming X Money with crypto integration next month adds fuel that wasn't there before. Dogecoin will benefit from the Musk connection. But Pepeto's ecosystem is designed to benefit from the volume itself, regardless of who drives it. That is the difference between a project that depends on one person's tweets and a project that captures value from every trade on the platform.

Conclusion

Elon Musk confirming X Money for next month sent Dogecoin up 8% and the bitcoin price toward $74,000, and that is just the preview of what happens when crypto integration reaches 600 million users. Pepeto sits at the center of the window that closes the moment this market confirms its next move, and that moment looks closer than anyone expected.

The ecosystem includes a DeFi exchange, cross chain bridge, and AI screening layer, all advancing toward launch while Dogecoin still runs on nothing but Musk sentiment. Nobody has denied the Elon Musk rumors around the project, wallet activity keeps adding proof, and the market has not forgotten what happened the last time these signals showed up around a meme project before launch. Over $8 million raised, 199% APY staking running live, and a Binance listing approaching. The official website of Pepeto down below is still open, but the volume wave that X Money and a rising bitcoin price are about to drive into this market will not wait for the people still deciding.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

How does Elon Musk X Money affect crypto?

X Money launches next month with crypto integration for 600 million users, expected to boost the bitcoin price and Dogecoin while increasing volume across all DeFi platforms.

Is Pepeto better than Dogecoin for returns?

Pepeto has a full DeFi ecosystem with zero fee trading and a Binance listing ahead, while Dogecoin has no products and moves only on Musk sentiment.

What is Pepeto's ecosystem?

Pepeto spans a DeFi exchange, cross chain bridge, and AI token screening on Ethereum, with a SolidProof audit and over $8 million raised at presale.









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