Dreamed's MODI Dose Guidance Solution (DGS) Demonstrates Glycemic Safety And Improved Control In Slovenia Clinical Investigation Data To Be Presented At ATTD 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Single-site study at University Medical Centre Ljubljana met its primary safety endpoint with low time

TEL AVIV, Israel & LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - March 13, 2026 - DreaMed Diabetes today announced topline results from a prospective clinical investigation of its MODI Dose Guidance Solution (DGS), conducted at University Medical Centre Ljubljana and led by Prof. dr. Andrej Janež, dr. med., Head of the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases. Results will be presented at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2026 meeting in Barcelona.

MODI is aCGM‐informed insulin dose guidance solution designed to optimize insulin dose plans for adults (≥18 years) with type 1 or type 2 diabetes using injectable long‐acting basal insulin, with or without injectable rapid‐acting bolus insulin. Dose recommendations are provided directly to the patient to support self-management between clinic visits without dependence on recommendations from the HCP.

MODI DGS builds on DreaMed's proven algorithmic expertise in insulin decision support, translating CGM patterns into clear dose recommendations designed for everyday use. With a foundation of evidence-based titration, MODI aims to simplify dosing decisions and support safer, more consistent insulin optimization in between HCP visits.

In the clinical study, MODI maintained a strong safety profile while improving glycemic outcomes for patients who previously exhibited inadequate glycemic control.

Clinically significant hypoglycemia remained low and stable throughout the intervention period, and no device‐related serious adverse events were reported.

Participants also achieved improvements in glucose control: average HbA1c decreased by 0.38%, and those starting above 8% experienced a clinically significant reduction of 0.88%. Participants who began with < 70% time‐in‐range (TIR) saw an average TIR increase of 7.5 percentage points - without an increase in hypoglycemia.

“In this single-site investigation, glycemic safety was maintained while the solution provided structured dose guidance across both multiple daily inject (MDI) and basal‐only regimens,” said Prof. Andrej Janež, dr. med., Head of Clinic, University Medical Centre Ljubljana.“Importantly, participants reported high satisfaction with MODI's ease of use and the clarity of its dose recommendations, reinforcing the real‐world clinical value of accessible titration between clinic visits. These findings add to the evidence base supporting algorithm-driven dose guidance enabling patients to safely optimize insulin therapy with greater precision and confidence.”

“Most people using insulin are managed in primary care, where frequent specialist support isn't always accessible. Our vision is to close that gap. This study suggests that MODI can safely assist with insulin dose recommendations while improving outcomes - empowering patients and giving primary‐care teams a practical way to access easier and timely titration between visits”, said Eran Atlas, Co-founder & CEO, DreaMed Diabetes.

Regulatory note: MODI DGS is an investigational device; not available for sale.

About DreaMed Diabetes

DreaMed Diabetes develops software decision-support solutions that analyze diabetes device and clinical data to generate structured insulin treatment guidance for providers and patients.

The company's FDA-cleared endo platform supports multi-device data ingestion and EMR-integrated care workflows, enabling teams to operationalize insights and best practices across populations. For more information, visit dreamed.