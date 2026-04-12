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UK Starmer Arrives in Doha for High-Level Talks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer touched down in the Qatari capital on Friday for high-level talks with the Gulf state's top leadership, as Downing Street characterized the visit as a "productive" leg of a wider regional tour.
Starmer held face-to-face meetings with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the country's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha.
In a formal statement, Downing Street said Starmer "underlined the UK's solidarity with Qatar following Iran's indefensible attacks and his gratitude for keeping UK nationals living in the country safe."
The statement further highlighted the operational partnership between the two nations during the recent conflict, noting that the joint UK-Qatar fighter jet squadron had "worked well together to defend the region in a time of need" — a pointed acknowledgment of the alliance's real-world military value amid escalating regional hostilities.
Looking ahead, both sides agreed that the hard work of diplomacy was far from over, affirming that "work must be done" to ensure the current ceasefire "turns into a lasting peace."
Freedom of navigation also featured prominently on the agenda. According to Downing Street, the two leaders "affirmed their strong support for initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and for the principle of freedom of navigation" — a strategically critical waterway through which a significant share of global energy supplies flows.
The discussions come just days after Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as an opening step toward a potentially broader agreement to end a conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives and left many more wounded.
Starmer held face-to-face meetings with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the country's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha.
In a formal statement, Downing Street said Starmer "underlined the UK's solidarity with Qatar following Iran's indefensible attacks and his gratitude for keeping UK nationals living in the country safe."
The statement further highlighted the operational partnership between the two nations during the recent conflict, noting that the joint UK-Qatar fighter jet squadron had "worked well together to defend the region in a time of need" — a pointed acknowledgment of the alliance's real-world military value amid escalating regional hostilities.
Looking ahead, both sides agreed that the hard work of diplomacy was far from over, affirming that "work must be done" to ensure the current ceasefire "turns into a lasting peace."
Freedom of navigation also featured prominently on the agenda. According to Downing Street, the two leaders "affirmed their strong support for initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and for the principle of freedom of navigation" — a strategically critical waterway through which a significant share of global energy supplies flows.
The discussions come just days after Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as an opening step toward a potentially broader agreement to end a conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives and left many more wounded.
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