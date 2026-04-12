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EU’s Kaja Kallas Calls for Stronger Gulf Cooperation on Ukraine War
(MENAFN) The European Union’s top foreign policy official, Kaja Kallas, has indicated that support from Gulf nations regarding the conflict in Ukraine has fallen short, emphasizing that partnerships should involve balanced contributions rather than unequal efforts.
Speaking in a recent interview, Kallas highlighted the lack of visible assistance from Gulf states in relation to the ongoing war. “We haven’t seen … the Gulf countries helping us there,” she said, adding, “It can’t be only one-way street.”
She also addressed criticism directed at Europe’s involvement in Middle Eastern tensions, asserting that the EU was not responsible for triggering the US-Israeli conflict with Iran or for disruptions in key maritime routes. “Let’s be honest, we haven’t created the situation,” she stated.
Kallas pointed to several initiatives undertaken by the EU to support stability in the region.
These include maritime missions designed to safeguard navigation in the Red Sea, assistance to Lebanon’s military institutions, and continued advocacy for a two-state solution alongside support for Palestinian governance structures, as noted by reports.
In addition, she stressed that Europe has contributed to security through measures such as providing air defense systems and other protective capabilities. She argued that criticism of the EU’s role overlooks these contributions and is “really unfair.”
Kallas further warned that certain nations have played a role in bypassing sanctions imposed on Iran, cautioning that such actions may pose wider risks to international security, according to reports.
She concluded by underscoring the need for stronger alignment among allied countries, noting that opposing forces appear to be coordinating more effectively. On relations between Europe and North America, she reaffirmed that NATO continues to serve as the foundation for collective defense efforts.
Speaking in a recent interview, Kallas highlighted the lack of visible assistance from Gulf states in relation to the ongoing war. “We haven’t seen … the Gulf countries helping us there,” she said, adding, “It can’t be only one-way street.”
She also addressed criticism directed at Europe’s involvement in Middle Eastern tensions, asserting that the EU was not responsible for triggering the US-Israeli conflict with Iran or for disruptions in key maritime routes. “Let’s be honest, we haven’t created the situation,” she stated.
Kallas pointed to several initiatives undertaken by the EU to support stability in the region.
These include maritime missions designed to safeguard navigation in the Red Sea, assistance to Lebanon’s military institutions, and continued advocacy for a two-state solution alongside support for Palestinian governance structures, as noted by reports.
In addition, she stressed that Europe has contributed to security through measures such as providing air defense systems and other protective capabilities. She argued that criticism of the EU’s role overlooks these contributions and is “really unfair.”
Kallas further warned that certain nations have played a role in bypassing sanctions imposed on Iran, cautioning that such actions may pose wider risks to international security, according to reports.
She concluded by underscoring the need for stronger alignment among allied countries, noting that opposing forces appear to be coordinating more effectively. On relations between Europe and North America, she reaffirmed that NATO continues to serve as the foundation for collective defense efforts.
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