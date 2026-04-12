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Macron, Pope Leo XIV Discuss Middle East Crisis in First Meeting
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron made his first visit to the Vatican on Friday to meet the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, with the Middle East crisis dominating an agenda that underscored France's deepening diplomatic engagement across a region on edge.
Macron arrived at the Holy See in the morning, where he was also scheduled to hold talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin — a sign that the French president sought engagement at the highest levels of Vatican diplomacy during the visit.
The French presidency confirmed that discussions would notably address "the resolution of the crisis in the Middle East," with the situation in Lebanon among the key flashpoints expected to feature in the exchanges.
The encounter marks a historic first between Macron and Pope Leo XIV, who ascended to the papacy following the death of Pope Francis in 2025. For Macron, the meeting signals a continuation of the personal diplomatic channel France has long maintained with the Holy See.
The Élysée framed the visit as consistent with Paris's sustained effort to position itself as an active mediator in regional crises — a role France has leaned into heavily as Middle Eastern tensions continue to reverberate across the globe.
Macron had previously cultivated a working relationship with Pope Francis across multiple meetings during his presidency, a partnership marked broadly by shared ground on global issues but occasional friction over social policy and migration.
Macron arrived at the Holy See in the morning, where he was also scheduled to hold talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin — a sign that the French president sought engagement at the highest levels of Vatican diplomacy during the visit.
The French presidency confirmed that discussions would notably address "the resolution of the crisis in the Middle East," with the situation in Lebanon among the key flashpoints expected to feature in the exchanges.
The encounter marks a historic first between Macron and Pope Leo XIV, who ascended to the papacy following the death of Pope Francis in 2025. For Macron, the meeting signals a continuation of the personal diplomatic channel France has long maintained with the Holy See.
The Élysée framed the visit as consistent with Paris's sustained effort to position itself as an active mediator in regional crises — a role France has leaned into heavily as Middle Eastern tensions continue to reverberate across the globe.
Macron had previously cultivated a working relationship with Pope Francis across multiple meetings during his presidency, a partnership marked broadly by shared ground on global issues but occasional friction over social policy and migration.
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