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Lebanon Reports at Least Twenty-Seven Killed in New Wave of Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) A new series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday has resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people, according to reports from state media.
One of the deadliest incidents occurred in the town of Tefahta, where an airstrike claimed 13 lives. Additional attacks were reported in multiple areas, contributing to the rising casualty toll.
In the town of Toul, located in the Nabatieh region, an airstrike killed three individuals, including a member of a local health authority, while three others were injured—among them a paramedic—according to official information cited by reports.
Further strikes hit the town of Kfar Sir, where three more people lost their lives. In a separate incident, a residential building along the Zefta–Nabatieh road was targeted, resulting in four fatalities.
Another casualty was reported in Qsaibeh following a separate strike, while earlier attacks in the Mayfadoun area of Nabatieh reportedly killed three individuals when a residential structure was hit, as stated by reports.
The town of Jebchit was also affected, where an airstrike targeted a privately operated electricity generator facility, causing significant destruction and igniting a fire.
These developments come as Israel continues an intensified military campaign in southern Lebanon, which began after a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an existing ceasefire that had been in place since late 2024.
Amid the escalating violence, there are also diplomatic efforts underway. According to official statements, Lebanon and Israel have agreed to convene their first meeting on April 14 in Washington, D.C., hosted by the US State Department, with the goal of reaching a ceasefire agreement and beginning direct negotiations.
One of the deadliest incidents occurred in the town of Tefahta, where an airstrike claimed 13 lives. Additional attacks were reported in multiple areas, contributing to the rising casualty toll.
In the town of Toul, located in the Nabatieh region, an airstrike killed three individuals, including a member of a local health authority, while three others were injured—among them a paramedic—according to official information cited by reports.
Further strikes hit the town of Kfar Sir, where three more people lost their lives. In a separate incident, a residential building along the Zefta–Nabatieh road was targeted, resulting in four fatalities.
Another casualty was reported in Qsaibeh following a separate strike, while earlier attacks in the Mayfadoun area of Nabatieh reportedly killed three individuals when a residential structure was hit, as stated by reports.
The town of Jebchit was also affected, where an airstrike targeted a privately operated electricity generator facility, causing significant destruction and igniting a fire.
These developments come as Israel continues an intensified military campaign in southern Lebanon, which began after a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an existing ceasefire that had been in place since late 2024.
Amid the escalating violence, there are also diplomatic efforts underway. According to official statements, Lebanon and Israel have agreed to convene their first meeting on April 14 in Washington, D.C., hosted by the US State Department, with the goal of reaching a ceasefire agreement and beginning direct negotiations.
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