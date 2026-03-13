Win 3 Free GA Passes To Bitcoin 2026 In Las Vegas With Cryptobreaking

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CryptoBreaking is excited to announce a brand-new giveaway for our community in partnership with

We are giving away 3 free General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2026, taking place at The Venetian in Las Vegas from April 27 to April 29, 2026.

This is your chance to be part of the world's largest and most influential Bitcoin event, completely free.

Bitcoin 2026 will bring together builders, investors, entrepreneurs, developers, and Bitcoin believers from around the world for three days of networking, innovation, and the future of sound money.

According to the organizers, this year's event will once again continue the momentum of what has already become the biggest Bitcoin gathering in the world, following the success of previous editions that attracted tens of thousands of attendees.

If you want a chance to attend, all you need to do is register through the form embedded on this page.

Entering is simple.

Just fill out the registration form below with your:

First name Last name Email address

Once you complete the form, you will be officially entered into the draw for one of the 3 General Admission passes.

Important: registration through this page is the only valid way to enter the giveaway.

The three selected winners will each receive one Bitcoin 2026 General Admission pass.

The GA Pass is designed for newcomers and the Bitcoin -curious, and includes:

Access on Days 2 and 3 only: April 28 and April 29, 2026 Entry to the Main Stage Entry to the Genesis Stage Access to the Expo Hall

Please note that the giveaway covers the General Admission ticket only. Travel, accommodation, and any upgrades are not included.

The giveaway tickets are GA passes, which also give winners the option to upgrade separately if they wish.

According to the organizers, GA ticket holders who upgrade may be eligible for a significant hotel discount package, with savings of up to $800.

This makes the GA option especially attractive for attendees who may want flexibility while still keeping costs lower.

Prefer to secure your spot right away instead of waiting for the giveaway results?

CryptoBreaking readers can use the promo code CryptoBreaking10 at checkout to receive an exclusive 10% discount on tickets for Bitcoin 2026.

If you already know you want to attend, this is a great way to lock in your place early and save on your purchase.

For full event details and tickets, visit the official website:



Bitcoin 2026 is being presented as more than just a conference. It is a global meeting point for the Bitcoin ecosystem, where ideas, innovation, and opportunity come together.

As described by the organizers:

The event will take place at The Venetian, Las Vegas, one of the city's most iconic venues, and is expected to attract major names, companies, media, and Bitcoin leaders from across the industry.

The giveaway is open to anyone Entry is valid only through the form embedded on this page Only one entry per person is allowed Three winners will be selected at random Each winner will receive one Bitcoin 2026 General Admission pass Winners will be contacted by email If a selected winner does not respond in time, another winner may be chosen By entering, participants agree to subscribe to the CryptoBreaking newsletter Travel, hotel, visa, and personal expenses are not included

By entering this giveaway, you agree to subscribe to the CryptoBreaking newsletter, which is required in order to participate.

Your information will be used only for giveaway-related communications, winner notification, and future CryptoBreaking updates. Winner details may be shared with the event organizers only for the purpose of ticket registration and delivery.

You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

If you want a chance to attend Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas for free, make sure to register as soon as possible.

The earlier you enter, the better, so winners can be selected in time and begin planning their trip.

Complete the form below now and secure your chance to win one of the 3 free GA passes.

Please leave this field emptyin Las Vegas

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Thanks - you're entered! We've sent a confirmation email. Keep an eye on your inbox. Winners will be notified soon.

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