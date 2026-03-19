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Kuwait Air Defenses Respond to Incoming Missile, Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s military reported on Thursday morning that its air defense systems were actively intercepting “hostile missile and drone attacks” aimed at the country.
According to reports, the General Staff of the Army stated that explosions could be heard in certain areas as the defense systems engaged incoming threats. Authorities also urged residents to follow safety instructions issued by relevant agencies.
The ongoing tensions follow a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military forces. These retaliatory attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation.
According to reports, the General Staff of the Army stated that explosions could be heard in certain areas as the defense systems engaged incoming threats. Authorities also urged residents to follow safety instructions issued by relevant agencies.
The ongoing tensions follow a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military forces. These retaliatory attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation.
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