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Turkey Applauds Temporary Ceasefire Between Pakistan, Afghanistan for Eid
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following appeals from Türkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
“Based on this decision, we hope that the ceasefire will be observed and pave the way to a process whereby lasting peace and prosperity will be provided to the peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
After requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan declared that it would suspend military operations in Afghanistan from midnight Wednesday until Monday, March 23, to observe the holiday.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent weeks, resulting in casualties and property damage. Since late February, cross-border clashes have reportedly killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier reported missing.
Afghan authorities stated that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed, not counting additional casualties reported in a strike on Monday.
“Based on this decision, we hope that the ceasefire will be observed and pave the way to a process whereby lasting peace and prosperity will be provided to the peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
After requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan declared that it would suspend military operations in Afghanistan from midnight Wednesday until Monday, March 23, to observe the holiday.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent weeks, resulting in casualties and property damage. Since late February, cross-border clashes have reportedly killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier reported missing.
Afghan authorities stated that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed, not counting additional casualties reported in a strike on Monday.
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