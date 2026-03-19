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Modi Stresses Safe, Free Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that ensuring “safe and free” navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is the "foremost priority" following a phone call with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
During the discussion, the leaders addressed the evolving situation in the Middle East. Modi later wrote on social media platform X that they "shared concerns over recent developments."
He also “reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
He added: “Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority.” The two leaders further agreed that “sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability."
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both underscored the importance of maintaining "safe and secure" navigation through the strategic strait.
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following a large-scale military campaign by the US and Israel against Iran, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces. Tehran has also effectively taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. Prior to the conflict, around 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait each day, and disruptions have contributed to rising oil prices worldwide.
During the discussion, the leaders addressed the evolving situation in the Middle East. Modi later wrote on social media platform X that they "shared concerns over recent developments."
He also “reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
He added: “Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority.” The two leaders further agreed that “sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability."
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both underscored the importance of maintaining "safe and secure" navigation through the strategic strait.
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following a large-scale military campaign by the US and Israel against Iran, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces. Tehran has also effectively taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. Prior to the conflict, around 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait each day, and disruptions have contributed to rising oil prices worldwide.
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