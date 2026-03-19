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UN Applauds Eid Truce Between Pakistan, Afghanistan
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a temporary pause in hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid.
"That's a welcome development," spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news briefing. "We hope that the suspension during Eid will be extended.”
Haq also conveyed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "strong" condemnation of the airstrike in Kabul on March 16, which reportedly caused civilian casualties at a hospital.
"The Secretary-General recalls that under international humanitarian law, patients, medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected at all times. He calls for an independent and impartial investigation into the incident," Haq stated.
Offering condolences to the victims and their families, Guterres urged "de-escalation and the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians." Haq added, "The Secretary-General urges the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means and dialogue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”
Following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan announced that it would pause military operations in Afghanistan for Eid from midnight Wednesday until March 23.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have risen in recent weeks, with cross-border clashes causing casualties and property damage.
"That's a welcome development," spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news briefing. "We hope that the suspension during Eid will be extended.”
Haq also conveyed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "strong" condemnation of the airstrike in Kabul on March 16, which reportedly caused civilian casualties at a hospital.
"The Secretary-General recalls that under international humanitarian law, patients, medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected at all times. He calls for an independent and impartial investigation into the incident," Haq stated.
Offering condolences to the victims and their families, Guterres urged "de-escalation and the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians." Haq added, "The Secretary-General urges the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means and dialogue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”
Following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan announced that it would pause military operations in Afghanistan for Eid from midnight Wednesday until March 23.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have risen in recent weeks, with cross-border clashes causing casualties and property damage.
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