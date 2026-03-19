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EU Calls on Israel to Halt Military Strikes on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The European Union on Wednesday urged Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon, expressing serious concern over the ongoing offensive.
"The EU is deeply concerned about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon which already has devastating humanitarian consequences and risks triggering a prolonged conflict. Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon," said a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS).
Describing the humanitarian situation in Lebanon as "already dramatic," the statement highlighted that civilians are bearing "the highest price."
"We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to plunge Lebanon into this war, its refusal to hand over arms and its continuation of indiscriminate attacks against Israel. The attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as UNIFIL (peacekeepers) are unjustified and unacceptable and should stop immediately," the statement added.
The EU also welcomed the Lebanese authorities’ call for direct negotiations with Israel, emphasizing that dialogue between the two sides is crucial.
"We reiterate our call for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all sides and support the Lebanese government’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and end its military activities," the statement concluded.
"The EU is deeply concerned about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon which already has devastating humanitarian consequences and risks triggering a prolonged conflict. Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon," said a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS).
Describing the humanitarian situation in Lebanon as "already dramatic," the statement highlighted that civilians are bearing "the highest price."
"We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to plunge Lebanon into this war, its refusal to hand over arms and its continuation of indiscriminate attacks against Israel. The attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as UNIFIL (peacekeepers) are unjustified and unacceptable and should stop immediately," the statement added.
The EU also welcomed the Lebanese authorities’ call for direct negotiations with Israel, emphasizing that dialogue between the two sides is crucial.
"We reiterate our call for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all sides and support the Lebanese government’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and end its military activities," the statement concluded.
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