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Iraq Faces Power Shortages as Iranian Gas Deliveries Stop
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Electricity Ministry announced on Wednesday that gas flows from Iran have stopped, sharply reducing power generation and taking approximately 3,100 megawatts offline.
The disruption follows reports that several installations linked to the South Pars gas field in Iran’s Assaluyeh energy zone were targeted by missile strikes. South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field, is Iran’s most significant and is shared with Qatar, where it is known as the North Field.
This development has heightened global concerns that Iranian energy infrastructure could be targeted by US or Israeli strikes during the ongoing conflict, potentially causing major economic and environmental repercussions across the region.
Ahmad Moussa, a spokesperson for Iraq’s Electricity Ministry, said that “as a result of developments in the region, Iranian gas flows to Iraq stopped completely about an hour ago, causing roughly 3,100 megawatts to go offline.”
Moussa added that authorities have increased coordination with the Oil Ministry to compensate for the lost supply using alternative fuels and domestic gas reserves. He also noted: “The loss of 3,100 megawatts will certainly affect the power system. We had been preparing well to ensure our stations were ready ahead of peak (summer) demand.”
The disruption follows reports that several installations linked to the South Pars gas field in Iran’s Assaluyeh energy zone were targeted by missile strikes. South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field, is Iran’s most significant and is shared with Qatar, where it is known as the North Field.
This development has heightened global concerns that Iranian energy infrastructure could be targeted by US or Israeli strikes during the ongoing conflict, potentially causing major economic and environmental repercussions across the region.
Ahmad Moussa, a spokesperson for Iraq’s Electricity Ministry, said that “as a result of developments in the region, Iranian gas flows to Iraq stopped completely about an hour ago, causing roughly 3,100 megawatts to go offline.”
Moussa added that authorities have increased coordination with the Oil Ministry to compensate for the lost supply using alternative fuels and domestic gas reserves. He also noted: “The loss of 3,100 megawatts will certainly affect the power system. We had been preparing well to ensure our stations were ready ahead of peak (summer) demand.”
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