NHRC Seeks Report From Delhi Authorities Over Alleged Lynching Of Dalit Youth During Holi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the District Magistrate (West Delhi) and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, over allegations that a 26-year-old Dalit youth was assaulted and lynched during Holi celebrations in the national Capital's Uttam Nagar.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that the incident occurred on March 4, after a minor dispute arising from an accidental splash of water during Holi festivities between two families.

According to the complaint, despite the victim's family offering apologies, a group of around 15-20 people allegedly attacked the youth later when he was returning home on a two-wheeler.

The attackers reportedly used bricks, stones, and iron rods, causing severe injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The complainant sought the NHRC's intervention and requested a proper investigation into the incident, identification and prosecution of all persons involved, protection for the victim's family, and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of the human rights of the victim, the apex rights body issued the notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The NHRC has directed the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, ensure identification and prosecution of all accused persons, and assess the threat perception to the victim's family, taking appropriate measures for their safety as potential key witnesses.

It has also asked the investigating agency to examine and preserve all relevant evidence, including social media material, images, and videos that may have evidentiary value.

Authorities have been further directed to secure CCTV footage from the area, properly preserve the crime scene, and collect all relevant forensic evidence, such as fingerprints, footprints, stones, and other objects allegedly used in the assault.

The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks for its perusal and directed authorities to forward a copy of the report via email.