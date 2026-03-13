Zelensky Arrives In Paris

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was reported by the spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nykyforov, to journalists.

“The President is already in Paris,” Nykyforov confirmed.

He noted that the visit's program includes talks between the presidents of Ukraine and France, and that Zelensky will also meet with students.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky has already visited Paris this year. On January 6, he met with Macron in the French capital and attended the Coalition of the Willing summit. Following the Paris meeting, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States signed a joint statemen titled“Robust Security Guarantees for a Solid and Lasting Peace in Ukraine.”

Photo: Office of the President