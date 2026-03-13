Zelensky Arrives In Paris
“The President is already in Paris,” Nykyforov confirmed.
He noted that the visit's program includes talks between the presidents of Ukraine and France, and that Zelensky will also meet with students.Read also: Zelensky, Romania's PM Bolojan discuss defense support, energy cooperation
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky has already visited Paris this year. On January 6, he met with Macron in the French capital and attended the Coalition of the Willing summit. Following the Paris meeting, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States signed a joint statemen titled“Robust Security Guarantees for a Solid and Lasting Peace in Ukraine.”
Photo: Office of the President
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