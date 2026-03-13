Shiba Inu Rebound Sparks Fresh Breakout Debate Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Shiba Inu has staged a modest rebound after a prolonged slide, prompting speculation among crypto traders that the meme-inspired token could be approaching a technical breakout. The price movement has revived debate about whether the digital asset can escape months of bearish pressure or whether the uptick represents only a short-lived relief rally.

Market data shows the token climbing from levels near $0.0000055 to around $0.0000060 during the latest trading sessions, supported by increased trading volumes and short-term buying activity. The advance followed weeks of downward momentum that had left the token hovering near multi-month lows and struggling to maintain investor confidence.

Despite the bounce, analysts note that Shiba Inu remains well below key resistance levels and continues to trade within a broader downward pattern marked by lower highs and persistent selling pressure. Technical indicators suggest that sellers have dominated the market for much of the year, limiting the token's ability to establish a sustained upward trend.

Shiba Inu, often referred to by its ticker SHIB, emerged during the meme-coin boom that followed the explosive rise of Dogecoin. Created in 2020 as an Ethereum-based token, the project quickly developed a large community of supporters known as the“Shib Army.” The cryptocurrency gained global attention during the 2021 market rally, when its price surged to an all-time high of roughly $0.000086, fuelled by speculative trading and social-media momentum.

The token now trades more than 90 per cent below that peak, highlighting the volatile nature of the meme-coin sector and the challenges faced by projects attempting to sustain long-term relevance. Even so, SHIB remains among the largest meme tokens by market capitalisation and continues to attract strong retail participation.

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Short-term optimism among traders has been driven partly by chart patterns that some analysts interpret as a falling wedge or descending triangle formation, structures often associated with potential breakouts in technical analysis. If the token manages to close above its 26-day exponential moving average, a level that has repeatedly capped rallies, some market watchers believe the rebound could accelerate.

However, others caution that such signals should be treated with restraint. Cryptocurrency markets frequently experience short bursts of speculative buying, only to retreat once traders take profits or broader market sentiment weakens. Analysts emphasise that SHIB has yet to break the pattern of lower highs that has defined its price action over the past several months.

Another factor influencing sentiment is the token-burn mechanism designed to reduce circulating supply over time. Community-driven burn programmes remove small amounts of SHIB from circulation during transactions or special campaigns, theoretically creating scarcity that could support higher prices if demand increases. More than 410 trillion tokens have already been destroyed since the initiative began, leaving roughly 585 trillion still in circulation.

Developers have attempted to expand the ecosystem beyond its meme-coin origins in an effort to strengthen the project's fundamentals. Initiatives include ShibaSwap, a decentralised exchange, and Shibarium, a layer-2 scaling network intended to improve transaction efficiency and broaden the token's utility across decentralised applications. These developments are widely viewed as efforts to reposition Shiba Inu as a broader ecosystem rather than a purely speculative asset.

Yet structural challenges remain. The enormous supply of tokens continues to weigh on long-term price projections, and analysts frequently point out that reaching ambitious price targets would require an enormous increase in market capitalisation. Some forecasts indicate that SHIB may struggle to revisit its historic highs in the near term, especially if broader cryptocurrency markets move into a period of reduced risk appetite.

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Trading sentiment across the digital-asset sector also plays a decisive role. Meme tokens typically move in tandem with wider crypto market cycles, benefiting during speculative rallies but suffering sharper declines when investors shift toward more established assets such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. When market volatility rises or macroeconomic uncertainty intensifies, speculative tokens often face heavier selling pressure.

Even so, SHIB's large and highly active online community continues to drive engagement and trading activity. Social-media campaigns, token burns and ecosystem announcements frequently generate bursts of enthusiasm among supporters, sometimes leading to abrupt price swings that attract short-term traders.

The latest rebound illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift in cryptocurrency markets. Traders watching technical signals and on-chain activity remain divided over whether the move represents the beginning of a larger recovery or merely a temporary bounce within a broader downtrend.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

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