UAE Residents Set To Celebrate Eid With Gratitude And Togetherness

As the crescent moon approaches and families prepare to welcome Eid, the mood across Dubai this year carries a more reflective tone. Even amid the uncertainty, many residents say the spirit of Eid, rooted in faith, family and gratitude, remains stronger than ever.

'Eid is about togetherness'

For more than three decades, Eid in the UAE has meant one thing for educator Maryam Nizar and her family: a joyful gathering that brings together hundreds of members of the expatriate community in a celebration of faith, food and friendship.

As principal of Habitat School and a UAE resident for 34 years, Maryam along with her businessman husband Nizar Ahmed, have long been known for hosting a large community Eid gathering to bring together families from the Thekkeppuram community (based in Kozhikode, India) living across the Emirates.

This year, the couple and a group of illustrious volunteers who made it happen, had to take the difficult decision to cancel the event. But the spirit of the gathering remains strong among the community.

She is all praise for the swift action taken by the government to minimise disruption to daily life. The UAE Ministry of Education advanced the spring break, while schools were given flexibility to conduct exams and open houses online.

For parents and educators like Maryam, these measures have provided reassurance.“The UAE is always very proactive,” she notes.“They make decisions quickly and ensure that people are protected without creating panic.”

Although the festive gathering may not take place this year, she remains hopeful that the spirit of Eid will endure in quieter, more intimate ways.“Eid is about togetherness,” she says.“Even if we celebrate in smaller circles this year, the feeling of community is still very prevalent.”

'When the President said all residents are Emiratis, it reaffirmed what many of us have felt'

Indian expat Samiyya Shamsudheen has called Sharjah home for nearly five decades.

Every Eid, her home fills with the warmth and laughter of loved ones, including her husband, children, grandchildren and members of the extended family gathering around a generous spread of biryani and other traditional dishes. The rest of the day usually unfolds by visiting relatives, exchanging warm greetings and handing out Eidi to delighted children.

“It's a tradition we cherish deeply,” she says.“Over the years, we have managed to recreate the same camaraderie here that we would experience back home.” In fact, during her 49-year tenure in the Emirates, she has rarely spent Eid anywhere else.

Having witnessed decades of change and challenge in the country - from the Gulf War to the pandemic and other difficult moments - she remains hopeful.“The UAE has always treated expats with dignity and care. During challenging times, the clear guidance and efficient systems provided by the government have given us a great sense of confidence and security.”

'Because of our armed forces, we are able to live in peace'

For Emirati Salwa Alhammadi, director of Strategic Financial Research Studies and founder of Strategic iLeadership, Eid has always been a deeply personal celebration, woven with family traditions and cherished memories.

“After the Eid prayer, the first place I visit is my father's grave,” says Salwa Alhammadi.“It is my way of keeping his memory alive.”

Her memories of Eid mornings are inseparable from her father.

“My daughter Shaima and I would wait eagerly to greet him with love, and show him our new Eid clothes,” she recalls.“We would share Eid sweets, and welcome the guests who came to greet him.”

Later in the day, he would visit relatives one by one, personally greeting each family member, a legacy which Salwa continues to honour.

“My father used to say that a person is defined by their akhlaq (values and character). Eid reflects those values which shaped the way I see leadership today. My work focuses on human-centric leadership, which is the belief that leadership begins with humanity, empathy, and responsibility towards people.”

Though looking forward to a short holiday and a change of scenery during Eid, she is now looking forward to celebrating in the UAE.“Sometimes changing plans is the right thing to do,” she explains.“Our love for our country is not only expressed in moments of celebration, but also in how we stand together and act responsibly during challenging times.”

She also recalls the reassuring words of the UAE president that resonated with many residents across the country.

“When His Highness said 'Do not worry' in his speech, it carried a deep sense of reassurance for the entire nation. The sense of security and stability we experience every day is something many countries look up to.”

She also expresses appreciation for the nation's defence and security institutions, whose work often happens quietly behind the scenes.“Because of their dedication, families across the nation are able to live their lives in peace.”

'No place I would rather be'

For Freya Jaffar, founder of Freya's House of Beauty and the popular Abu Dhabi Q&A Facebook community with nearly 98,000 members, Eid has always been a time rooted in warmth, family and tradition.

A mother of four and a long-time resident of the UAE, she says the festive day usually unfolds in a familiar and comforting rhythm.“We dress up and visit family or gather at someone's home for lunch,” she says.“There's always lots of food, catching up, and by the end of it, we're usually in a bit of a food coma. The rest of Eid is just for enjoying a break from everyday life.”

This year, she is taking a more flexible approach to the celebrations.“We'll probably just catch up with a few friends, if possible,” she says.“I have kept going by managing children, running a business, and maintaining routine. Faith has been very important and I've just focused on staying calm and carrying on with daily life.”

Like many residents, she believes the UAE's leadership has played a crucial role in fostering unity and calm during challenging times.

“Even given the current circumstances, there is honestly nowhere else I would rather be,” she says.“The situation has been handled with remarkable leadership and calmness. The president's speech was very emotional and really united people. It reminded us that as residents, we're all on the same team.”

Across homes in Dubai, and the UAE at large, families are rediscovering that Eid is not defined by grand plans, but by shared moments, gratitude and the enduring strength of community.

And in that sense, this year's celebration may prove to be one of the most meaningful yet.

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