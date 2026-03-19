7 Interior Design Tips To Elevate Your Eid Celebrations
- By: Reenu Mohindra
As an interior designer, I believe Eid décor should feel layered, refined and warm. Luxury is not about excess, it's about intention. The most beautiful homes during Eid are those that balance elegance with comfort, tradition with modernity. For Eid Al Fitr 2026, here are seven design principles I share with my clients to create a celebration that feels both elevated and personal:1. Begin with a warm, sophisticated palette
This year, I am designing with desert-inspired tones - soft sand, warm taupe, muted olive and terracotta. These hues create a natural sense of calm and hospitality. When paired with brushed brass or subtle metallic accents, the result is understated luxury that feels inviting rather than overpowering.Recommended For You
2. Redefine the majlis
The majlis is the heart of Eid gatherings, where conversations unfold and memories are made. I always prioritise plush seating, layered rugs and rich textures to ensure guests feel relaxed. Thoughtful spatial planning - allowing easy movement and generous seating - transforms the space into a warm social hub while maintaining refined aesthetics.
3. Curate, don't clutter
Luxury lies in restraint. Instead of filling surfaces with décor, I recommend curated styling. A statement lantern, fresh floral arrangements, and beautifully presented sweets arranged on marble or glass trays create impact without overwhelming the room.
4. Elevate the dining experience
The Eid dining table should feel celebratory yet intimate. Layered place settings, textured linens, artisanal ceramics and soft candlelight create depth and warmth. I always encourage families to present dates and desserts with intention: presentation becomes part of the shared experience.
5. Use lighting to create emotion
Harsh lighting can diminish the mood of a beautifully styled space. For Eid, I recommend warm ambient lighting, lantern clusters and candles at varying heights. Golden tones enhance intimacy and make gatherings feel more connected.
6. Family photo moment
Many families now enjoy creating a dedicated Eid corner. The key is elegance. A softly draped backdrop, minimal crescent details and fresh florals offer a timeless setting for photographs without feeling staged or excessive.
7. Invest in timeless luxury
Eid décor should not be disposable. I advise investing in high-quality textiles, elegant lanterns and versatile decorative pieces that can be restyled year after year. Sustainable luxury reflects both thoughtful design and lasting value.
Eid 2026 is about creating homes that feel generous, welcoming and beautifully composed. When design supports connection and comfort, the celebration becomes more meaningful - not just visually impressive, but emotionally memorable.
The author is founder and principal designer, Reeraj Royal DecorALSO READ
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