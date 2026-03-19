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Arab, Islamic FMs Urge Iran to Stop Attacks Following Riyadh Meeting
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from multiple Arab and Islamic nations called on Thursday for Iran to immediately cease its attacks on regional states, following a consultative meeting in Riyadh.
The session, hosted by Saudi Arabia, brought together ministers from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates to explore ways to enhance regional security and stability.
In a joint statement released after the gathering, the ministers condemned what they described as deliberate Iranian strikes using ballistic missiles and drones targeting civilian areas and infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential complexes, and diplomatic sites.
They emphasized that such attacks are never justified and reaffirmed the right of states to defend themselves under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The ministers called on Iran to halt its assaults immediately and respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness as a first step toward reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region.
They further stressed that the future of diplomatic relations with Iran hinges on respecting national sovereignty, refraining from interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, and avoiding threats to neighboring states.
The statement also urged compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), an immediate cessation of attacks, and the avoidance of actions that could endanger international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Additionally, the ministers reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, backing the Lebanese government’s position that weapons should remain under state control alone.
The session, hosted by Saudi Arabia, brought together ministers from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates to explore ways to enhance regional security and stability.
In a joint statement released after the gathering, the ministers condemned what they described as deliberate Iranian strikes using ballistic missiles and drones targeting civilian areas and infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential complexes, and diplomatic sites.
They emphasized that such attacks are never justified and reaffirmed the right of states to defend themselves under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The ministers called on Iran to halt its assaults immediately and respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness as a first step toward reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region.
They further stressed that the future of diplomatic relations with Iran hinges on respecting national sovereignty, refraining from interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, and avoiding threats to neighboring states.
The statement also urged compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), an immediate cessation of attacks, and the avoidance of actions that could endanger international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Additionally, the ministers reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, backing the Lebanese government’s position that weapons should remain under state control alone.
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