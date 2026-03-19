Super-Sub Younis Fires Brace As Al Ahli Shock Al Gharafa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Substitute Younis Abdelrahman scored a brace as Al Ahli stunned title contenders Al Gharafa 4-1, giving their battle to avoid relegation a major boost in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday.

The comeback victory lifted the Younes Ali-coached side to 10th place with 19 points, one ahead of 11th-placed Al Sailiya, who edged Al Shahania 3-2 in an exciting clash. Al Shahania slipped to the bottom of the table with 17 points following the defeat.

Al Gharafa's second consecutive loss dented their title hopes, but coach Pedro Martins will be hoping his side can bounce back in the remaining three matches. The team sits four points behind league leaders Al Sadd, who top the standings with 38 points, and are level on points with Al Shamal, who have a game in hand.

In another clash yesterday, Qatar SC and Umm Salal played out a goalless draw. Qatar SC moved up to 28 points in fifth place, while Umm Salal remain in ninth with 20 points.

The matches were briefly disrupted due to an elevated security threat, with authorities ensuring the safety of all involved.

Younis turns the tide for Al Ahli

At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Gharafa's Joselu failed to capitalise on a defensive lapse, scooping the ball over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat, while Julian Draxler of Al Ahli had a goal ruled out for offside early in the first half.

Al Gharafa eventually took the lead in the 28th minute when Yacine Brahimi converted a penalty after Tilal Ali brought down Aron Gunnarsson, with VAR confirming the offence.

Draxler escaped a red card following a VAR review for an apparent elbow on Florinel Coman while contesting the ball.

Second-half substitute Younis made an immediate impact, pulling Al Ahli back into the game shortly after the break by finishing from the centre of the box following a brilliant angled pass from Sekou Yansane.

William Troost-Ekong, left unmarked, put Al Ahli ahead in the 59th minute, volleying home a close-range cross from Driss Fettouhi.

Michel Vlap extended the lead three minutes from time, calmly converting a penalty after Younis was brought down by Ahmed Al-Ali.

Younis then sealed an emphatic victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time, finishing one-on-one with goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar.

Umm Salal, Qatar SC share points

In a cagey first half between Umm Salal and Qatar SC at Khalifa International Stadium, Jean Evrard Kouassi failed to put Umm Salal ahead, squandering two excellent chances in quick succession.

He first dragged a close-range effort wide before firing straight at the goalkeeper in a one-on-one, as the sides went into the break level.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the second half as the match ended in a stalemate.

Al Sailiya edge Al Shahania in thriller

At Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Sailiya got off to a flying start, with Diogo Amaro heading home a free kick in the second minute. Five minutes later, Matias Nani doubled the lead, heading in a corner from close range.

Alvaro Sanz pulled one back for Al Shahania in the 59th minute, but Younes Belhanda restored Al Sailiya's two-goal cushion with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Abdoulaye Traore made it 3-2 in the 71st minute, slotting in a sliding finish from a cross by Daoud Soliman.

Al Sailiya held on to their lead despite a late setback, as Omar Yahya received a second yellow card in the second minute of stoppage time.

The QSL will resume on April 3 with Round 20 matches.