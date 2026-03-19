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Cuba Set to Receive First Russian Oil, Gas Shipments in Months

Cuba Set to Receive First Russian Oil, Gas Shipments in Months


2026-03-19 04:21:22
(MENAFN) Cuba is preparing to receive two shipments of Russian oil and gas, marking its first energy imports in three months, according to reports.

A vessel registered in Hong Kong, reportedly carrying around 27,000 tonnes of Russian gas, is expected to arrive on Monday. In addition, a Russian-flagged tanker transporting roughly 100,000 metric tons of crude oil is scheduled to dock on April 4, as stated by maritime intelligence sources.

These shipments arrive amid a deepening energy crisis in Cuba, largely attributed to pressure from the United States.

Earlier in January, a US-led operation that resulted in the capture and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro disrupted oil deliveries from Venezuela, Cuba’s main supplier. This interruption exacerbated the country’s already fragile economy, bringing daily life to a near standstill.

The US has intensified its restrictions, threatening sanctions against other potential fuel providers, which has left Cuba grappling with frequent power outages and widespread energy shortages.

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