A major chapter in The Museum of Modern Art's recent transformation was underwritten by a familiar pair in the American collecting world. Collector Black, who has regularly appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list with his wife, Debra, has been a significant supporter of MoMA for years.

In 2018, Black and Debra donated $40 million to the museum to support its renovation and expansion, a sweeping project that reopened the following year. The gift placed the couple among the most influential private backers of one of the most closely watched museum building efforts of the decade.

MoMA's renovation and expansion, which debuted in 2019, marked a pivotal moment for the institution's physical footprint and public-facing ambitions. While museums often frame such projects in terms of visitor experience and curatorial flexibility, the financial reality is that large-scale capital work depends on a small number of donors willing to make outsized commitments.

Black and Debra's contribution also reflects the way contemporary museum culture is increasingly shaped by collector philanthropy. Gifts of this magnitude do more than fund construction: they can determine the pace of institutional change, the scope of programming, and the resources available for conservation and collection display.

For MoMA, the 2018 donation became a cornerstone of the funding behind a renovation and expansion that opened the next year - a reminder that, in the United States, the architecture of major museums is often inseparable from the architecture of private giving.