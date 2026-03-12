Piyush Goyal Chairs Meet To Boost India's Seafood Industry Exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the members of the Consultative Committee on Promotion of Export of Marine Products, along with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

In a post on X, Goyal on Thursday said the meeting discussed scaling up value addition, boosting global competitiveness, enhancing infrastructure and strengthening compliance standards to further unlock new global opportunities for India's seafood industry. "Held a meeting with the members of the Consultative Committee on Promotion of Export of Marine Products, along with MoS @JitinPrasada ji. Discussed scaling up value addition, boosting global competitiveness, enhancing infrastructure & strengthening compliance standards to further unlock new global opportunities for India's seafood industry," Goyal said.

Bolstering Manufacturing and Global Partnerships

Goyal engaged in a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders and international delegations. The meetings were inclined towards bolstering India's manufacturing capabilities and deepening its integration into global supply chains. The discussions focused on expanding investment partnerships and enhancing India's role as a critical hub in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a key engagement with the aerospace sector, the Union Minister met with Greg Ulmer, President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "A constructive meeting with Mr. Greg Ulmer, President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, and the accompanying delegation. Discussed avenues to deepen manufacturing partnerships, enhance industrial collaboration, and support the expansion of India's rapidly evolving aviation ecosystem," Goyal said on X.

India Poised to Become Leading Agro, Marine Exporter

Earlier, speaking at the 40th AAHAR International Fair on March 10, Goyal had said India is poised to soon become the world's leading agro and marine exporter, driven by innovation, quality, and global partnerships.

Goyal stated, "Today, India is the 7th largest exporter in the world of agricultural and marine products, and in the coming days, we will move ahead to become the world's leading exporter of agricultural and marine products." He emphasised that India's expanding network of trade deals provides the necessary infrastructure for this growth. (ANI)

