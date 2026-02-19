Partnership Accord Between QPC And Middle East Council On Global Affairs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Center has signed a co-operation agreement with the Middle East Council on Global Affairs to strengthen collaboration between media and research institutions in Qatar and the wider Arab region.

The agreement aims to advance media and research work, organise scientific, cultural, and knowledge-based events, and promote the exchange of expertise and information on issues of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed at the Abdullah bin Hussein Al-Nu'ma Hall at the centre's headquarters by Sadiq al-Amari, director-general of the centre, and Khalid al-Jaber, executive director of the council. Al-Amari said the agreement aims to enhance co-ordination between the two sides across several areas, including organising conferences, seminars, and specialised workshops on media and research. It also provides for joint publications and the exchange of existing publications to broaden audience reach, strengthen intellectual dialogue, and encourage collaboration among researchers, journalists, and the local community.

He described the agreement as a strategic step toward building a sustainable bridge between research and media, contributing to higher-quality content and the development of cultural and academic activities at the local and regional levels. The partnership, he added, will offer an integrated platform to support research initiatives, enhance knowledge sharing, and advance common objectives in the service of the community.

Al-Jaber said the agreement marks the council's first partnership with a specialised media institution, underscoring its importance in expanding the media's role within the council's activities and amplifying its impact in disseminating knowledge and analysing international affairs.

He noted that the agreement will support research and studies in economics, defence, security, and international policy, elevating intellectual discourse and expanding regional and international scientific and media co-operation. The partnership forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties between media and research institutions and bridge the gap between journalism and academic studies in ways that benefit Qatari and Arab audiences.

The agreement also includes plans to organise lectures and workshops in Qatar and abroad, to offer consultations in cultural, scientific, and media fields, to implement specialised training programmes for executive and administrative leaders, and to publish books and media-focused materials targeting local, Gulf, and Arab audiences.

