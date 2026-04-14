Kanimozhi Accuses BJP Of Trying To Scrap 100-Day Employment Scheme

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Parliamentary Party Leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has alleged that the BJP-led Union Government is attempting to abolish the 100-day employment scheme, while also cutting jobs and wages under the programme.

Addressing a campaign in the Vilathikulam Assembly constituency of Thoothukudi district, Kanimozhi campaigned for DMK candidate G V Markandayan, who is contesting on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance under the Rising Sun symbol near Pudur Bus Stand.

Key Election Promises

Speaking during the campaign, Kanimozhi said that their candidate, G V Markandayan, is well known to the people and understands the issues and needs of the constituency. She added that he is a leader who responds immediately whenever people face problems and urged voters to support him and ensure his victory. She stated that after coming to power, electric motors without meters would be provided to more than 2 million farmers. Under the 'Pudhumai Penn Scheme' and 'Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme', Rs 1,000 is currently being provided, which would be increased to Rs 1,500 after coming to power.

Centre 'Systematically Targeting' Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi further accused the Union Government of systematically targeting Tamil Nadu and claimed that the BJP is trying to abolish the 100-day employment scheme. She alleged that the number of job opportunities under the scheme has been reduced, wages have been cut, and the Centre is making legal changes to decide wage rates unilaterally.

DMK vs AIADMK

She added that training would be provided to educated unemployed youth, along with financial assistance for six months. She said the DMK government has been fulfilling its promises, whereas the AIADMK has failed to do so, citing the unfulfilled promise of distributing mobile phones.

Referring to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Kanimozhi questioned his claims of bringing schemes in coordination with the BJP government, asking what schemes he had actually implemented, and stated that none were evident.

Local Achievements in Thoothukudi Highlighted

She highlighted that more than 3.24 lakh women in Thoothukudi district are receiving financial assistance under the women's rights scheme, which would be increased to Rs 2,000 after forming the next government. Over 58,000 people have been given land pattas, and around 6.8 lakh beneficiaries have availed the doorstep healthcare scheme in the district.

She also mentioned that a palm products cluster is being developed in Vilathikulam, and a combined drinking water scheme worth Rs 430 crore has been implemented to supply water to 363 rural habitations. Additionally, "the Subramania Swamy Government Arts and Science College has been established, and a Primary Health Centre has been set up in Sivagnanapuram. A fund of Rs 4 crore has been allocated specifically for this constituency by its MLA," she said.

More Welfare Schemes Promised

She announced that an Rs 8,000 coupon scheme would be reintroduced after coming to power, allowing people to purchase essential household items. She concluded by urging voters to support the DMK to ensure the continuation of these welfare schemes.

Earlier, on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Kanimozhi paid floral tributes to his statue in Pudur. (ANI)

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