Constitution Now Fully Applicable: PM On Art 370 Move

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 ensured the full application of the Constitution across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the move had strengthened India's constitutional unity.

Paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said the Centre's decisions over the past decade were aimed at restoring the dignity of the Constitution and ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

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“Today is also the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. The policies and decisions taken by our government over the past decade have worked towards restoring the dignity of the Constitution. After the abrogation of Article 370, the Constitution of India is now fully applicable across the entire nation,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Ambedkar, describing him as the architect of a democratic framework that guarantees equal rights and opportunities to all sections of society.

In a post on X, Shah said Ambedkar had opposed Article 370, terming it against the country's unity and integrity.“He laid the strong foundation of India's democracy by giving the country a Constitution that grants equal rights and opportunities to every class. He staunchly opposed Article 370 for the sake of the country's integrity,” Shah said.

Speaking at a separate event, Shah also highlighted the government's security approach, linking it to responses to past terror attacks. He said the present dispensation had responded decisively to incidents such as the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

“After Uri, surgical strikes were carried out. After Pulwama, air strikes were conducted, and after the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor was launched,” he said.

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Referring to efforts against Left-wing extremism, the Home Minister said the government had taken firm steps to curb Naxalism.

On border security, Shah said that if the BJP returns to power in West Bengal, land required for fencing along the borders would be made available within a fixed timeline.

“We have decided that once the BJP government is formed, within 45 days, the 600 acres of land needed for fencing will be allocated to the Government of India and the work will be completed,” he said.

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