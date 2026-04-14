Ramban Youth Goes Missing: CM Seeks Tough Action From LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take strict action against those involved in the death of a youth in Ramban district, warning that“jungle raj” will not be tolerated in the Union Territory.

Addressing a public function in Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Abdullah said certain elements were attempting to disturb the prevailing atmosphere and trigger communal tensions.

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“We want the atmosphere to remain good, but there are some people who want to create jungle raj here. They want to vitiate the atmosphere and create communal conflict,” he said.

Referring to the Ramban incident, the Chief Minister said an innocent person had been killed and called for a firm response from the administration.

“I want to tell those trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the garb of religion that as long as my government is here, we will not allow them to succeed in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure stern action against those involved in the killing as well as those attempting to disrupt communal harmony.“A strong message must go out that the current dispensation will not allow hooliganism or jungle raj in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday intensified a multi-agency search operation in Ramban district for a man feared to have fallen into a fast-flowing stream after allegedly being assaulted.

Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case and have arrested four persons in connection with the incident, which has sparked protests and tension in parts of the district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

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The victim, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan (25), a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was travelling from Jammu to his native village in a Tata Mobile vehicle on Sunday, ferrying a milch cow and two calves, when he was allegedly chased and assaulted by suspected cow vigilantes, according to locals.

Officials said efforts were on to trace the missing youth, even as security has been tightened in sensitive areas to prevent any escalation of tension.

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