Yesterday CSK Vs KKR Match Result: What Happened In Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Clash In IPL 2026?
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.889
|2.
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0.720
|3.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.148
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.576
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.322
|6.
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.029
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.427
|8.
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.846
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.772
|10.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|-1.383
Post match, KKR skipper Rahane hinted at possible changes in the playing XI against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. With Finn Allen and Cameron Green being the biggest disappointments, there is a feeling that Time Seifert may open the batting while there is a possibility that Rachin Ravindra might get a look in. With Matheesha Pathirana fit, it will be interesting to see whether he makes the playing XI straightaway or not.Also Read | IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today against KKR at Chepauk?
“I think it's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches. Yes, we'll have to sit in the dressing room, think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keep our heads up,” Rahane said at post-match presser. KKR play Gujarat Titans on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.
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