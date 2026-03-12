Kentroi Launches All-In-One Website Widget Combining Contact Forms, Appointment Scheduling, And AI Chatbot Starting Free

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kentroi launches as an all-in-one website widget combining contact forms, appointment scheduling, and AI chatbot in one embed. A cost-effective alternative to Calendly, Tidio, Acuity, HubSpot Meetings, and Jotform. Free forever plan with unlimited forms. Paid plans from $12/mo. AI chat powered by Claude. No code required. Visit kentroi.

SAN DIEGO, CA - March 11, 2026 - Kentroi, a new SaaS platform purpose-built for small businesses and solo professionals, today announced its official launch. The platform delivers contact forms, appointment scheduling, and an AI chatbot in a single embeddable widget that installs on any website in under five minutes with one line of code.

The Hidden Cost of Cobbling Together Business Tools

Small business owners today face a fragmented software landscape. A typical service business might use Calendly for scheduling ($12–$20/month), Tidio or Intercom for live chat and AI support ($29–$74/month), and Jotform or Typeform for contact forms ($34–$50/month). That adds up to $75–$144 per month - or over $900–$1,700 per year - across three separate dashboards, three logins, and three billing cycles, with zero integration between them.

Meanwhile, 23% of leads go cold during the email scheduling back-and-forth, 67% of customers expect instant online booking, and business owners waste an average of four or more hours per week on manual scheduling tasks. Kentroi was built to solve all of these problems in one place.

What Is Kentroi?

Kentroi is an all-in-one website widget platform that replaces the need for separate scheduling software, form builders, and AI chatbot tools. Business owners sign up, customize their widget in a visual dashboard, and paste a single embed code onto their website. It works with WordPress, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, Webflow, and any HTML site. See the full feature overview or try the live demo on the Kentroi homepage.

The platform includes three core capabilities:

Contact Forms: A drag-and-drop form builder with instant email notifications and a centralized submissions dashboard. Contact forms are free forever on all plans, with unlimited forms and unlimited submissions - no credit card required. Start building free forms.

Appointment Scheduling: Real-time calendar availability powered by Google Calendar sync. Handles timezone detection automatically, prevents double-bookings, and supports payment collection through Stripe for upfront deposits or full payment at the time of booking.

AI Chatbot: Powered by Claude AI from Anthropic, the chatbot uses a custom knowledge base to answer visitor questions 24/7. Business owners write articles about their products, services, and policies, and the AI delivers accurate, contextual responses. The chatbot also qualifies leads and can book appointments automatically - functioning as a virtual receptionist that never sleeps.

Transparent, Usage-Based Pricing That Saves Businesses Money

Kentroi offers four pricing plans designed for businesses at every stage. The Free plan includes unlimited contact forms and submissions with one appointment type and up to 25 bookings per month. The Booking plan ($12/month) unlocks unlimited appointment types, Google Calendar sync, and Stripe payment collection. The Chatbot plan adds AI-powered chat with Claude, a knowledge base editor, and lead qualification. The Bundle plan combines all features and offers 20% lower AI message costs ($0.008 per user message vs. $0.01), making it the best value for businesses that need scheduling, forms, and AI chat together. Save 15% with annual billing on any paid plan.

By comparison, businesses currently using Calendly + Tidio + Jotform together spend $114+/month for a comparable feature set - with no integration between the three tools. A Kentroi Bundle plan replaces all three at a fraction of the cost, with everything managed from a single dashboard.

Built for the Businesses That Enterprise Tools Leave Behind

Kentroi is designed for solo professionals (therapists, consultants, coaches, freelancers), small service businesses (salons, repair shops, tutoring centers, agencies), website owners who want to add scheduling without complex integrations, and budget-conscious startups that need AI chat without paying hundreds per month for enterprise CRM platforms like HubSpot Sales Hub.

Five-Minute Setup, No Code Required

Kentroi requires no developer, no API integration, and no technical knowledge. Users customize the widget's colors, fonts, and layout to match their brand, then copy a single snippet of embed code and paste it into their website. The platform is mobile-first, fully responsive, secure by default with encrypted data and GDPR compliance, and includes built-in analytics to track form submissions, booking rates, and chat engagement. Step-by-step installation guides are available for WordPress, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, Webflow, and custom HTML sites.

Kentroi vs. the Competition: A Direct Comparison When evaluating Kentroi against established scheduling software alternatives, several key differences emerge:

Kentroi vs. Calendly: Calendly offers scheduling only. Kentroi includes scheduling, contact forms, and AI chat in one widget. Kentroi's free tier includes unlimited contact forms; Calendly's free tier limits users to one event type with no form builder or chatbot.

Kentroi vs. Acuity Scheduling: Acuity (by Squarespace) has no free tier - only a 7-day trial. It lacks AI chat and requires Squarespace ecosystem buy-in. Kentroi offers a permanent free plan and works on any website platform.

Kentroi vs. HubSpot Meetings: HubSpot Meetings requires a full HubSpot CRM commitment. Advanced features need Sales Hub Professional at $800+/month. Kentroi is standalone with no CRM lock-in.

Kentroi vs. Tidio + Lyro AI: Tidio charges per-conversation fees for AI that add up quickly and does not include native appointment scheduling. Kentroi bundles AI chat with scheduling and forms, with transparent per-message pricing and no per-conversation surcharges.

Kentroi vs. Intercom: Intercom is enterprise-grade with plans starting at $74/month and scaling to thousands. Kentroi delivers AI-powered chat at a small business price point.

Kentroi vs. Jotform + Calendly + Tidio (3-tool stack): Using three separate tools costs $114+/month with three dashboards and no integration. Kentroi consolidates all three into one widget, one dashboard, and one bill.

Availability

Kentroi is available now at kentroi. The free plan requires no credit card and includes unlimited contact forms. Paid plans start at $12/month with a 15% discount on annual billing. Documentation, installation guides, and a live demo are available on the website. For the latest updates, visit the Kentroi changelog.

