When Generosity Takes The Runway: An Unexpected Moment At The Milan Fashion Week

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) During the Fall/Winter 2026 season of Milan Fashion Week, Philipp Plein's show took an unexpected turn when global creator and philanthropist Sergey Kosenko, widely known as Mr. Thank You, stepped onto the runway and turned it into a symbolic statement about generosity and the modern philosophy of wealth.

The new Philipp Plein collection captured the spirit of winter with a bold yet refined aesthetic - setting the stage for an unexpected appearance.

The runway highlighted sophisticated faux furs, soft leathers and striking silhouettes, presented in a largely monochrome palette enriched with deep jewel tones and bold“animal instinct” prints. Together with the dramatic textures of the collection, Mr. Thank You joined rapper Offset on the runway, using the moment to spread a message about generosity and the power of giving.

For Kosenko, the act during show carried a deeper meaning beyond performance: “Money is energy. It's meant to move, not to be held,” he explains.“True wealth is the freedom to give.”

Over the past years, Kosenko has been building this philosophy into a global initiative to support communities and educational initiatives for younger generations. Through the Mr. Thank You Foundation, his vision has taken shape in thoughtful collaborations with UNESCO and partnerships with global luxury brands, including Jacob & Co to bring attention and support education programs for kids in countries like Rwanda, Republic of South Africa and India.

Based between Dubai and Los Angeles, Kosenko represents a new type of cultural figure - where his appearance at the Philipp Plein runway marks another step by Mr Thank You, bridging entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and modern digital influence.

Looking ahead, Kosenko is preparing to launch a philanthropic hospitality concept in the UAE together with restaurateur Aleksey Vaselchuk, co-founder of the international restaurant group and creator of such concepts as Vasilchuki Chaihona No1 in Dubai. The restaurant, 49 by Mr Thank You, is expected to debut during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The project will follow a fixed-price concept, with part of its profit donated to charitable initiatives supporting people in need and educational programmes for children.