ZEELOOL Spring Sale Launches With Up To 80% Off Sitewide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glasses from $7 and a Complete Spring Upgrade Under $66 Headline the Season's Biggest ZEELOOL Spring Savings Event

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is officially in the air, and so are the savings. ZEELOOL has launched its highly anticipated ZEELOOL Spring Sale, giving shoppers the chance to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide as they step into the new season.

At a time when consumers are looking for smart ways to refresh their wardrobes without overspending, ZEELOOL's 2026 Spring Upgrade event delivers exactly that. From fashion-forward essentials to complete prescription eyewear solutions, the brand is making it easier than ever to embrace spring trends at an accessible price point.

ZEELOOL positions eyewear as more than a necessity. It's the finishing touch that pulls a look together and signals personal style. As the brand works toward becoming an essential accessory in every wardrobe, this spring campaign reflects that direction-bringing trend-driven frames into everyday moments, from workdays to weekend plans.

Spring Sale Must-Haves Take Center Stage

At the heart of the event is the Spring Sale Must-Haves collection, where ZEELOOL brings together its most in-demand trendy frames for the season. The assortment blends new arrivals inspired by this year's spring trends-bold shapes, soft pastels, lightweight silhouettes, and confident statement pieces. It also includes the brand's proven best sellers that customers consistently reach for season after season.

ZEELOOL designs the collection for real life, not just one occasion. Styles that balance personality and practicality fit seamlessly into busy everyday routines. Lightweight, versatile options are perfect for transitions from the airport to dinner. For nights out, polished silhouettes add just the right edge. Each pair transitions easily from weekday routines to weekend plans.

2026 Spring Upgrade Under $66