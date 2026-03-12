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Chinese National Gets Detained in Kenya for Smuggling Queen Ants
(MENAFN) A Chinese citizen has been arrested at Kenya’s main airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle over 2,000 queen garden ants out of the country.
Zhang Kequn was stopped during a security screening at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after authorities discovered a large shipment of live ants in his luggage destined for China.
He has not yet responded to the charges, but investigators told the court that he was connected to an ant-trafficking network dismantled in Kenya last year.
The ants, protected under international biodiversity treaties, are subject to strict trade regulations.
Reports indicate that there has been growing demand for garden ants—scientifically known as Messor cephalotes—in Europe and Asia, where collectors keep them as exotic pets.
A state prosecutor explained that Zhang had packed some ants in test tubes, while others were hidden inside tissue paper rolls within his luggage.
"Within his personal luggage there was found 1,948 garden ants packed in specialised test tubes," prosecutor Allen Mulama said.
"A further 300 live ants were recovered concealed in three rolls of tissue paper within the luggage," he added.
The prosecutor also requested that Zhang’s electronic devices, including his phone and laptop, be forensically examined as part of the investigation.
Duncan Juma, a senior official with Kenya Wildlife Service, stated that additional arrests are anticipated as authorities expand the probe into other towns where ant harvesting is suspected to be taking place.
Zhang Kequn was stopped during a security screening at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after authorities discovered a large shipment of live ants in his luggage destined for China.
He has not yet responded to the charges, but investigators told the court that he was connected to an ant-trafficking network dismantled in Kenya last year.
The ants, protected under international biodiversity treaties, are subject to strict trade regulations.
Reports indicate that there has been growing demand for garden ants—scientifically known as Messor cephalotes—in Europe and Asia, where collectors keep them as exotic pets.
A state prosecutor explained that Zhang had packed some ants in test tubes, while others were hidden inside tissue paper rolls within his luggage.
"Within his personal luggage there was found 1,948 garden ants packed in specialised test tubes," prosecutor Allen Mulama said.
"A further 300 live ants were recovered concealed in three rolls of tissue paper within the luggage," he added.
The prosecutor also requested that Zhang’s electronic devices, including his phone and laptop, be forensically examined as part of the investigation.
Duncan Juma, a senior official with Kenya Wildlife Service, stated that additional arrests are anticipated as authorities expand the probe into other towns where ant harvesting is suspected to be taking place.
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