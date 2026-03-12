MFA: 16 Ukrainians Evacuated From Middle East To Warsaw
"On March 11-12, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with the Polish Foreign Ministry, carried out the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Middle East to Warsaw. Ukrainian diplomats in Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait ensured the evacuation of 16 Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in a difficult situation due to hostilities in the region," the statement said.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanked its Polish colleagues for their organizational support, as well as the European Union for its coordinating role, and assured that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is personally overseeing the protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens and the evacuation process.Read also: War with Iran could undermine Trump ahead of midterm elections – expert
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that as of the morning of March 11, the airspace over Kuwait, the UAE, Iran, and Iraq remains closed.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. Iran then attacked US bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment