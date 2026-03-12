MFA: 16 Ukrainians Evacuated From Middle East To Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported this on Telegram.

"On March 11-12, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with the Polish Foreign Ministry, carried out the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Middle East to Warsaw. Ukrainian diplomats in Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait ensured the evacuation of 16 Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in a difficult situation due to hostilities in the region," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanked its Polish colleagues for their organizational support, as well as the European Union for its coordinating role, and assured that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is personally overseeing the protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens and the evacuation process.

War with Iran could undermine Trump ahead of midterm elections – expert

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that as of the morning of March 11, the airspace over Kuwait, the UAE, Iran, and Iraq remains closed.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. Iran then attacked US bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs