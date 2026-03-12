Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Offers Free Sewer Camera Inspection For Homeowners In North

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 9, 2026 9:56 am - Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical is offering a Free Sewer Camera Inspection in North Hollywood. This service helps detect hidden sewer line issues such as blockages, cracks, or root intrusion using advanced camera technology.

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, a trusted name in plumbing and home services, is now offering a Free Sewer Camera Inspection for homeowners and property owners in the North Hollywood area. This limited-time offer helps property owners identify hidden sewer line problems before they turn into expensive repairs.

Sewer line issues such as blockages, cracks, root intrusion, and buildup often remain undetected until they cause major plumbing problems. With advanced sewer camera technology, Mike Diamond's certified technicians can perform a detailed inspection of the sewer line to identify potential issues quickly and accurately.

This Free Sewer Camera Inspection allows homeowners to get a clear view of their sewer system without the guesswork. By using high-definition camera equipment, the technicians can pinpoint the exact location and cause of any obstruction or damage within the sewer line.

“At Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, we believe in helping homeowners stay ahead of plumbing issues,” said a company representative.“Our sewer camera inspections provide valuable insight into the condition of sewer lines so customers can make informed decisions and avoid costly repairs in the future.”

This special offer is designed to give property owners peace of mind by ensuring their plumbing system is functioning properly. Early detection of sewer line issues can prevent backups, unpleasant odors, and structural damage to the property.

Offer Details

Free Sewer Camera Inspection

Valid with an accessible 3" or 4" exterior clean-out

Offer applies to homeowners or property owners only

Not valid for tenants or handymen

Homeowners experiencing slow drains, recurring clogs, or unusual sewer odors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

Contact Information

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

11756 Victory Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91606

Phone: (818) 418-1973

Website:

For more information or to schedule your Free Sewer Camera Inspection, contact Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical today and ensure your sewer system is running smoothly.