Jordan Condemns Israel's Continued Closure Of Al-Aqsa Mosque During Ramadan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jordan strongly condemned on Wednesday the continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation authorities, preventing worshipers from entering and performing religious rituals in the holy month of Ramadan.

Official spokesperson for Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Fouad Al Majali, said the measure constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the existing legal and historical status quo, and the right to unimpeded access to places of worship.

He affirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of what he described as an illegal and unjustified measure, as well as the continuation of Israeli authorities' provocative actions against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The spokesperson stressed that the Israeli entity has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

He called on the Israeli entity, as the occupying power, to immediately reopen the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and refrain from obstructing worshipers' access to the site, urging the international community to adopt a firm position obligating Israel to halt its ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to respect the sanctity of places of worship.

Al Majali reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 dunams, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, adding that the Directorate of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem Affairs, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal authority responsible for administering the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.