Pepsico India Launches EV Green Corridor To Slash Supply Chain Emissions

PepsiCo India has expanded its green logistics network with EV green corridor and wider low-emission fleet transition. The company announced a series of interconnected initiatives on Wednesday aimed at reducing carbon emissions across its entire supply chain, including linehaul freight, urban distribution, and last-mile delivery.

EV Green Corridor on Kosi-Pataudi Route

According to PepsiCo India, the centerpiece of this transition is the launch of a dedicated EV Green Corridor on the Kosi-Pataudi route. Developed in collaboration with Kalyani Powertrain Limited, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, the corridor operates with eight 32-feet single-axle re-powered electric container trucks. This specific initiative enables approximately 4.8 lakh electric kilometres annually on the route, establishing a scalable model for electric linehaul freight.

Government and Leadership Endorse Sustainable Growth

The Green Corridor was inaugurated in the presence of Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister for Sugar Industry and Cane Development in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, alongside PepsiCo India CEO Jagrut Kotecha. During the event, Chaudhary stated that initiatives like these reflect how industry can grow while remaining mindful of the environment. He noted that the move aligned with the government's focus on promoting electric mobility and cleaner modes of transportation to support sustainable development.

Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "At PepsiCo India, sustainability is embedded in how we operate and grow. The launch of the EV Green Corridor on the Kosi-Pataudi route, together with the electrification of our distributor fleet and CNG deployment in NCR, reflects our commitment to building a supply chain that is cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready. Through our Partnership of Progress approach, we have brought together the right partners across technology, logistics, infrastructure, and finance to make this a reality. We believe this kind of ecosystem collaboration is what it takes to drive lasting change, not just for PepsiCo, but for the sector."

Broader Fleet Electrification and CNG Deployment

In addition to the heavy-duty corridor, PepsiCo India converted more than 400 distributor-linked vehicles to electric three and four-wheelers across various markets. This transition directly addresses emission reductions at the last mile of delivery. For urban logistics in the National Capital Region, the company deployed over 80 CNG vehicles through its logistics partners to further lower its environmental footprint.

Partner's Perspective on Sustainable Mobility

Pankaj Sonalkar, Managing Director of Kalyani Powertrain Limited, said, "We are proud to partner with PepsiCo India in advancing sustainable freight mobility through the deployment of electric container trucks on Kosi-Pataudi Green Corridor. This initiative demonstrates how electric vehicle technology can be effectively integrated into commercial logistics operations when supported by strong ecosystem collaboration. At Kalyani Powertrain, we remain committed to developing innovative and reliable mobility solutions that enable businesses to transition toward cleaner, more efficient transportation while supporting India's broader decarbonization goals."

Part of PepsiCo's Global Sustainability Agenda

These initiatives are part of the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda, which seeks to embed environmental considerations into the core of the business. By demonstrating the operational and commercial viability of green logistics, the company aims to encourage an accelerated transition across the wider industry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)