Alsayyah Group Allocates Projects Worth AED 100 Million In Support Of The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Alsayyah Group has allocated projects valued at AED 100 million in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphan care across the country, ensuring a more stable future and improved quality of life.

This step comes amid the strong community engagement witnessed by the campaign across UAE society, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity in the country, and supporting efforts to establish a long-term support system for orphans through a sustainable endowment model that delivers lasting humanitarian impact.

The initiative also reflects the commitment of UAE society to supporting projects that invest in people and contribute to building a more cohesive and sustainable community, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family, while reinforcing endowment as an effective development tool that supports the most vulnerable groups in society.

The“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign aims to establish an endowment whose assets are invested through a sustainable waqf model that generates long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans in areas including education, healthcare and dignified living, thereby enhancing their quality of life and reinforcing the foundations of a balanced and sustainable society.

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, affirmed that this generous initiative reflects the strong spirit of social responsibility demonstrated by the UAE community, noting that every contribution adds to others to create a collective force that delivers sustainable humanitarian impact benefiting orphans and society as a whole.

The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign as part of a national vision inspired by the legacy of the Founding Father in humanitarian and charitable work, with the aim of strengthening endowment culture and encouraging community participation in sustainable development initiatives across the UAE.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.