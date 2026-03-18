Kingston Introduces Next-Gen XTS-AES 256-Bit Hardware- Encrypted USB Drive

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) FIPS 197 Certification by NIST Brute Force Password and BadUSB Attack Protection Multi-Password Support with Complex/Passphrase Modes Dubai, UAE – March, 2026: Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the launch of the next-generation IronKeyTM Locker+ 50 G2 (LP50G2) hardware-encrypted USB flash drive. The drive provides enterprise-grade security with FIPS 197 and AES 256-bit hardware encryption in XTS mode. It also safeguards against BadUSB with digitally signed firmware and against Brute Force password attacks.







LP50G2 features a premium space grey metal casing and supports both Admin and User passwords with options for Complex or Passphrase modes. Complex mode allows 6–16 character passwords using at least three of four character sets. Passphrase mode supports PINs, sentences, word lists, or other memorable phrases from 10–64 characters. Admin can enable or reset User passwords as needed. To aid in password entry, the“eye” symbol can be enabled to reveal the typed-in password, reducing typos leading to failed login attempts. Brute Force password attacks protection locks the User password after 10 failed password attempts in a row and crypto-erases the drive if the Admin password is entered incorrectly 10 times in a row. Additional safeguards include virtual keyboard to protect against keyloggers and screenloggers and anti-fingerprint coating on the casing which helps with resisting scratches Designed for everyday convenience, LP50G2 is easy for anyone to setup and use, with no application installation required. It is compatible with both Windows® and macOS® systems so users can access files from multiple systems. “With the LP50G2, the Kingston IronKey line up is all XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted with a baseline FIPS 197 certification by a NIST authorized lab,” said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, EMEA Flash Business Manager and Sales Manager DACH, Middle East and Africa, Greece and Israel for Kingston, EMEA.“In addition, IronKey leads the industry with three best-in-class FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated drives. This portfolio offers superior data protection solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of consumer, enterprise, and government customers.” Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 is available in capacities from 32GB – 256GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2:

Part Number Capacity IKLP50G2/32GB 32GB IronKey LP50G2 IKLP50G2/64GB 64GB IronKey LP50G2 IKLP50G2/128GB 128GB IronKey LP50G2 IKLP50G2/256GB 256GB IronKey LP50G2

Enterprise-grade hardware-encrypted USB drive: FIPS 197 Certified, XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption safeguards important data with built-in protection against BadUSB & Brute Force password attacks. Multi-password option with Complex/Passphrase modes: Admin can reset a user password to restore user's access to data with either Complex or Passphrase password mode. Passphrases can be a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, list of words, or even lyrics – from 10 to 64 characters long. Additional security features: Reduce failed login attempts and frustration by enabling the“eye” button to view the typed password. LP50G2 has anti-fingerprint coating and a virtual keyboard to shield password entry from keyloggers and screenloggers.

Key certification: FIPS 197 certified and TAA Compliant

Interface: USB Type-A

Standard/Speed1: USB 3.2 Gen 1, 145MB/s Read, 115MB/s Write

Capacities2: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions: 60.56mm x 18.6mm x 9.6mm

Weight: 22.94g

Casing material: Metal + Plastic

Operating temperature: 0°C to 50°C

Storage temperature: -20°C to 85°C

Minimum system requirements: Two (2) free consecutive drive letters required for use3

Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows® 11, macOS® 13.x -26.x

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 Features and Specifications:

1 Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage. USB 3.2 Gen 1 host device required for optimal speeds.

2 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the product. For more information go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide.

3 First free drive letters after physical devices such as system partition, optical drives, etc.

About Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP:

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our“Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.