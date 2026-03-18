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Fast Response From The Medical Operations Command At The Department Of Health & SEHA's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Saves Four-Year-Old Girl Following Near-Drowning Incident
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Timely Intervention and Coordinated Emergency Care Highlight the Vital Role of Multi-Disciplinary Abu Dhabi, UAE – March 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has commended the fast response and expertise of the emergency and critical care staff at SEHA's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) following a near drowning of a previously well four-year-old female child. The child had been submerged in a swimming pool for an assumed 3 minutes in a face down position. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was activated almost immediately after rescue of the child was performed by a bystander activating CPR at the site of the pool. Although the initial care report did not document a pulse check, the EMS team communicated the return of pulses before transport the patient to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. The child arrived at the hospital 30 minutes after the incident with respiratory distress. Initially, her oxygen saturation was normal with normal Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) 15/15 indicating full consciousness. However, within just 10 minutes, her condition deteriorated rapidly, her oxygen saturation dropped to 88% with a face mask, and her GCS fell to 13/15, suggesting drowsiness and neurological compromise. This case highlights the exceptional readiness and vigilance of the SEHA's SKMC Emergency Department team. Their ability to recognise and respond to high-acuity changes in real time was critical to the child's care. A point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) revealed bilateral crackles and lung congestion, consistent with post-submersion injury, guiding immediate and targeted intervention. When the multidisciplinary members of the emergency team arrived at SEHA – Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, they commenced their Protocol and began to stabilise the patient. On-going monitoring and clinical reassessment allowed her to move to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for further supportive care. Dr. Fatima Al Jaberi, Consultant Pediatric Emergency at SEHA's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, emphasised the importance of early intervention, stating:“Timely intervention and a coordinated response can make all the difference in critical incidents like drowning. Every second counts.” She added,“The collaborative efforts of EMS and hospital staff exemplified best practices in emergency care. There could not have been successful stabilisation or recovery without ongoing assessment and adjustment for the patient.” This case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community awareness around water safety, the life-saving value of bystander CPR, and effectiveness of integrated emergency response pathways.
About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK
Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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