SJC Resumes Work At Govt Service Centres
Doha: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) announced the resumption of work at Government Service Centres dedicated to court services and family documentation.
The council said in a statement on X that visitors will be received from 9am to 1pm every day at the centres in Rayan, Al Hilal, and Rawdet Al Hamama.
The council also said that the public can access all services electronically through its portal.
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