Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SJC Resumes Work At Govt Service Centres


2026-03-11 04:11:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) announced the resumption of work at Government Service Centres dedicated to court services and family documentation.
The council said in a statement on X that visitors will be received from 9am to 1pm every day at the centres in Rayan, Al Hilal, and Rawdet Al Hamama.
The council also said that the public can access all services electronically through its portal.

MENAFN11032026000063011010ID1110845755



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search