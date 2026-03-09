MENAFN - GetNews)



"TryVertty review of natural flea and tick collar for dogs - plant-based alternatives tested and compared"TryVertty reviewed the growing market of natural flea & tick collars for dogs and found one plant-based option that consistently outperformed the rest - no synthetic pesticides, no nerve-toxins, 8 months of continuous protection.

Boston, MA - March 9, 2026 - The market for natural flea & tick collars for dogs has grown significantly as pet owners reject monthly chemical treatments in favor of plant-based alternatives. But growth in demand has also meant growth in options - and not all natural flea & tick collars for dogs are created equal. TryVertty spent several weeks reviewing the available plant-based alternatives against a straightforward set of criteria: full flea and tick coverage, protection duration longer than a month, and ingredients that don't require a pesticide warning label. Most options failed on at least one count. One didn't. TryVertty kept coming back to the same natural flea & tick collar for dogs - DEWEL's 8-month plant-based collar, available at DewelPro.

The testing process TryVertty applied to the natural flea collars for dogs category was deliberately practical rather than theoretical. Sprays and shampoos were eliminated immediately - constant reapplication makes them functionally incompatible with the goal of long-term protection. Essential oil roll-ons offered inconsistent coverage and limited tick protection. Several plant-based collars reviewed carried such low concentrations of active ingredients that independent reviewers questioned their real-world efficacy. The DEWEL natural flea & tick collar for dogs stood apart on every criterion that mattered - ingredient transparency, active oil concentration, release mechanism, and duration. Eight months of continuous protection from a single collar, no reapplication, no synthetic pesticides, and a formula built around five plant-derived essential oils calibrated for slow continuous release.

The science behind why the DEWEL natural flea & tick collar for dogs outperformed every alternative TryVertty reviewed is rooted in its mechanism. Unlike chemical flea & tick collars for dogs that kill pests on contact after they've already reached the animal, DEWEL's formula works preventively - disrupting the aromatic sensory receptors that fleas and ticks use to detect their host. The collar uses a TPE base infused with Cinnamon Oil (5%), Eucalyptus Oil (5%), Linaloe Oil (6%), Lavender Oil (3%), and Lemon Eucalyptus (3%) - five plant-derived essential oils delivering a continuous invisible barrier that makes the dog effectively undetectable to pests. No synthetic pesticides. No nerve-toxins. No chemical absorption through the skin. Safe for dogs 8 weeks and older.

What distinguishes the DEWEL natural flea & tick collar for dogs from the broader plant-based category is the track record behind it. DewelPro launched in May 2019 - nearly seven years ago - at a time when natural flea & tick collars for dogs were a fringe category dismissed by most of the pet care industry. The brand didn't build its customer base through marketing. It built it through consistent product performance across thousands of dogs in every environment, every breed, and every season. Pet owners who found the DEWEL natural flea & tick collar for dogs in 2019 are still reordering in 2026. That kind of loyalty, sustained across nearly seven years without a single formula change, is the most credible signal TryVertty found in the entire category.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet industry spending in the United States exceeded $147 billion in 2023, with natural and organic pet products representing the fastest-growing segment of that market. The demand driving that growth is coming from pet owners who have done their own version of what TryVertty did - reviewed the options, questioned the chemical default, and looked for a natural flea & tick collar for dogs that actually delivers. For those pet owners, DewelPro has been the answer since May 2019. TryVertty's conclusion after weeks of review matches what thousands of verified customers have been reporting for nearly seven years - the DEWEL natural flea & tick prevention collar for dogs is the one worth switching to.

The DEWEL natural flea & tick collar for dogs is available exclusively at DewelPro, starting at $24.97 for a single collar providing 8 full months of protection. The 3-pack is available at $59.94 - saving $25, including free shipping, and delivering 24 months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection at just $1.66 per month. For the full TryVertty review and recommendation, visit Natural Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs.

TryVertty is an independent product research and review platform dedicated to testing plant-based and natural alternatives across pet care, health, and lifestyle categories. TryVertty reviews products against practical, real-world criteria and recommends only those that meet every standard set before testing began.