GAC's Feng Xingya Proposes 'Chinese Automotive Export Standards' To Enhance China's Auto Competitiveness

MENAFN - GetNews) During the 2026 National Two Sessions, Feng Xingya, a representative of the National People's Congress and Chairman of GAC Group, submitted several suggestions focused on the development of the automotive industry, with an emphasis on high-quality industrial development, global automotive strategy, and public transportation issues.







Compared to previous suggestions that concentrated more on industrial policies, this year's proposals take a more systematic perspective. On one hand, they address key issues for the Chinese automotive industry in global competition, such as "Chinese automotive export standards," industrial collaboration, and technological innovation. On the other hand, they also focus on building a transportation ecosystem that is closer to social life. This comprehensive approach reflects a systematic thinking from technological innovation and industrial ecology to globalization, demonstrating the strategic direction of the Chinese automotive industry in this new phase.

Standards Become Key in the Second Half of the Export Journey

In recent years, China's automotive export scale has experienced rapid growth. In 2025, China's automotive exports reached 7.098 million vehicles, maintaining a global lead for three consecutive years. As scale advantages gradually take shape, the Chinese automotive industry is transitioning from an "export growth phase" to a "quality improvement phase."

Feng Xingya believes that in this new development stage, true competition encompasses not only products and prices but also competition in technical standards, regulatory frameworks, and industrial rules. Currently, global automotive technological barriers are gradually increasing, with significant differences in safety, environmental protection, and technical standards across countries. As a result, companies face rising compliance costs in overseas markets. Furthermore, China's influence in international standard systems still has room for improvement, and domestic enterprises need to enhance collaboration on standards.

Against this backdrop, he proposed to promote the "export of Chinese automotive standards." This includes improving the compliance service system for the automotive industry's international expansion, facilitating the alignment of Chinese standards with international rules, and strengthening internal standard collaboration within the industry, all aimed at enhancing the global competitiveness of Chinese automobiles through robust standard system construction.







He believes that for the Chinese automotive industry to transition from scale leadership to value leadership, it must not only export products and technology but also play a greater role in the formulation of international standards. Only by having more participation and influence in the global regulatory framework can Chinese automotive companies secure a more advantageous position within the global value chain.

Technical Innovation Strengthens the Foundation for Globalization

While promoting globalization, enhancing the company's own capabilities is equally critical. Over the past year, the Chinese automotive industry has continued to drive technological innovation in areas such as new energy and intelligence, with companies continuously strengthening their core competitiveness.

As one of the key players in the Chinese automotive industry, GAC Group has consistently advanced its technology research and development and management system upgrades in recent years. In line with its strategic transformation, GAC has optimized its organizational structure, R&D system, and operational processes, further enhancing overall efficiency.

At the same time, the company has increased investment in new energy power technologies, intelligent cockpits, and advanced driver assistance systems, thereby improving product competitiveness and laying a foundation for its global market strategy.

Feng Xingya stated that in light of the accelerated transformation of the global automotive industry, Chinese automotive companies must continuously strengthen their core technological capabilities to form a stable and reliable industrial system. Only with a solid technical foundation and ongoing innovation capabilities can companies maintain long-term competitiveness in the complex international market.

Overseas Markets Continue Rapid Growth

A solid industrial foundation has also driven GAC's overseas business to sustain growth. Since the beginning of 2026, GAC's overseas market performance has been impressive: in January, overseas sales increased by 69% year-on-year, while February sales exceeded 11,000 vehicles, marking a 114% year-on-year growth. Cumulatively, sales for the first two months surpassed 25,000 vehicles, a growth of 86% compared to the previous year.

Looking at a longer time frame, GAC's overseas business has maintained rapid development in recent years. With a continuously improving product lineup and an expanding overseas channel network, sales in multiple international markets have continued to rise. Currently, GAC has established sales networks in various global regions, covering markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.

As its sales network, service system, and supply chain capabilities continue to improve, GAC's overseas market shows signs of multi-regional collaborative growth. Notably, some key regional markets have demonstrated significant growth, indicating that Chinese brands are increasingly competitive in the global automotive market.

Regarding products, GAC continues to advance the overseas deployment of new energy models while enhancing product technical standards and safety measures. The company is also strengthening its overseas service network, improving the supply and after-sales service systems for components, and gradually enhancing its operational capabilities in international markets.

Transitioning from Product Trade to Global Operations

As the scale and technological capabilities of the Chinese automotive industry continue to grow, the mode of international expansion is also evolving. From initial product exports, Chinese automotive companies are now gradually establishing sales, service, and industrial chain systems globally, forming a more comprehensive international presence.







Feng Xingya stated that in the future, GAC will continue to promote the collaborative globalization of its industrial chain, ecosystem, and digital capabilities, enhancing brand influence through a more systematic global strategy. At the same time, the company will further strengthen its localization capabilities to support the long-term development of Chinese automotive brands in the global market.

Industry insiders believe that the international expansion of Chinese automotive companies is entering a new phase. While scale advantages remain important, technological innovation, brand building, and standard systems are becoming the new competitive focal points. Those who can establish advantages at the technical and regulatory levels will have a better chance of occupying significant positions in the future landscape of the global automotive industry.

Transitioning from "product export" to "standard export" represents not only a new direction for business development but also reflects the overall strength enhancement of the Chinese automotive industry. As more Chinese automotive companies engage in global competition, Chinese vehicles are gradually moving from being an "export powerhouse" to becoming significant participants in the global industry.