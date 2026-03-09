ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA): The GLP-1 Healthcare Boom Offering Tremendous Opportunity Watch HIMS, ANTX, ATAI, PURR Now!

As pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and related steatotic liver disease (SLD), one critical piece of the healthcare puzzle is drawing increasing attention: how to diagnose and monitor millions of patients at scale. While most investor focus remains on drug developers, ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is positioning itself on the infrastructure side of the emerging MASH ecosystem with its innovative TAEUS® (Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound) liver imaging technology.

A Massive Global Health Opportunity

Fatty liver diseases including SLD and MASH affect more than two billion people worldwide, making them among the most widespread chronic conditions globally. With the approval of new therapies and the rapid expansion of GLP-1 metabolic drugs, healthcare providers are expected to screen and monitor patients more frequently than ever before. This shift is creating a growing demand for affordable, scalable liver fat diagnostics that can be used routinely in hospitals and primary care clinics.

Stocks to Watch today alongside ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) are AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX ), AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI ) Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR ) and Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS ) active in early trading now!

The Diagnostic Bottleneck

Current tools for measuring liver fat present major limitations for widespread screening.



MRI-PDFF, the clinical gold standard, often costs $2,000–$2,500 per scan and is limited to hospital imaging centers.

Liver biopsy, while precise, is invasive and unsuitable for regular monitoring. FibroScan technologies provide fibrosis assessment but are less flexible for large-scale integration.

If MASH becomes a routinely managed chronic disease-similar to diabetes or obesity-the healthcare system will require diagnostic tools capable of handling dramatically higher patient volumes.

ENDRA's TAEUS® Technology: A Scalable Alternative

ENDRA Life Sciences is developing TAEUS®, an advanced ultrasound-based imaging system designed to quantify liver fat at the point of care. The technology aims to provide diagnostic insight comparable to MRI-based methods while dramatically reducing costs and improving accessibility.

Estimated comparisons highlight the potential impact:



MRI-PDFF scan: ~$2,000–$2,500 Target cost for TAEUS scan: ~$250 or less

This potential cost reduction of nearly 90% could significantly expand liver disease screening and monitoring worldwide.

Leveraging Existing Ultrasound Infrastructure

A key advantage of the TAEUS platform is its ability to integrate with existing ultrasound systems already deployed in hospitals and clinics. Unlike MRI equipment, which is expensive and capacity-limited, ultrasound devices are widely available across healthcare systems.

By building on existing imaging infrastructure, ENDRA's approach could enable:



Routine liver fat screening in primary care settings

More frequent monitoring for patients on MASH or GLP-1 therapies

Lower diagnostic costs for healthcare providers and insurers Expanded participation in clinical trials and drug monitoring programs

Growing Validation and Industry Interest

Recent feasibility study results evaluating ENDRA's TAEUS Liver system have shown promising alignment with MRI-PDFF measurements at clinically important liver fat thresholds, an encouraging milestone for the technology's clinical validation.

These thresholds are crucial for determining disease severity, therapy eligibility, and clinical trial enrollment, making accurate liver fat measurement a key component of future MASH treatment strategies.

Why Investors Are Watching NDRA

For investors tracking the rapidly expanding metabolic disease sector, ENDRA represents a different type of opportunity. Rather than competing directly with pharmaceutical companies developing MASH therapies, the company is focused on diagnostic infrastructure that could support the entire treatment ecosystem.

Several macro trends are driving attention toward scalable liver diagnostics:



Rising global prevalence of fatty liver disease

Expanding GLP-1 and metabolic therapy markets

Increasing need for cost-effective liver monitoring tools Integration of diagnostic imaging into routine preventive care

The Bottom Line

As the MASH treatment landscape evolves, diagnostics may become the critical foundation enabling large-scale patient identification and monitoring. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is positioning its TAEUS liver imaging platform to address this emerging need with a scalable, ultrasound-based solution.

For healthcare systems, physicians, and investors alike, the question is becoming clearer: if millions of patients require monitoring for liver disease, which technologies will make that level of screening possible?

ENDRA's strategy suggests the company intends to be part of the answer.

Can it also be broken-down into a series of 3 separate news articles?

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.