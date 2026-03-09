Web Industries Expands Thermoset Slitting Capacity In France To Support European Aerospace Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Web Industries is increasing its thermoset composite slitting capacity at its European Center of Excellence in Nantes. A new slitting line will become operational in May 2026, expanding the site's ability to supply high quality slit thermoset tapes for advanced aerospace manufacturing. The added capacity strengthens Web Industries' ability to meet growing demand and support high rate production for major European aerospace programs.

Built on proven aerospace grade standards

The new line follows the established production approach and quality expectations in place at the Nantes site, ensuring consistent performance and controlled processes required for aerospace applications.

A growing European Center of Excellence

Nantes serves as Web Industries' European platform for preparing thermoset and thermoplastic composite materials, including cutting, kitting, and slitting services that support current and next generation aerospace and space programs.

John Madej, President & CEO of Web Industries, said:“This investment strengthens our ability to support European series production with the reliability and proximity today's aerospace supply chain requires.”

Pascal Franchet, Nantes Plant Manager, added:“Increasing our capacity positions us to meet growing volumes while maintaining the precision and control that define our operations.”

Long term commitment

This investment reflects Web Industries' strategy to reinforce its European footprint and support aerospace customers' goals for competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability.

About Web Industries

Web Industries, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company, is one of the largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and contract manufacturing. We help customers in the aerospace, wire and cable, medical, personal and home care, and industrial sectors fill their capability gaps and accelerate their market success by leveraging close, trust-based relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their needs. From project inception to commercialization, Web offers creative problem solving backed by deep technical and operational expertise.