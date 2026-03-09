Assam CM Congratulates Three NDA Leaders Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates Jogen Mohan, Teroes Gowala and Pramod Boro after they were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister extended his“heartiest congratulations and best wishes” to the three leaders and expressed confidence that they would effectively represent the interests of the state in the Upper House of Parliament.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to our NDA candidates Shri Jogen Mohan, Shri Teroes Gowala and Shri Pramod Boro on being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam,” CM Sarma wrote in his post on Monday.

He added that he is confident the newly elected members will raise the concerns of Assam and its people in Parliament while supporting the broader agenda of the Union government.

“I am confident they will take up the causes of Assam in the Upper House deftly and continue to speak for the people of our state whilst supporting the nationalist and development agenda of our Union government in Parliament,” the Chief Minister said.

The three NDA nominees were elected unopposed after no Opposition candidates filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, reflecting the alliance's strong position in the state Legislative Assembly.

Jogen Mohan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the Assam government, has long been associated with the party's organisational and political activities in the state.

Teroes Gowala, also from the BJP, has been an active political figure and represents the tea garden community, which forms a significant section of Assam's population.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), represents a regional ally of the BJP within the NDA coalition.

Their unopposed election is expected to strengthen the NDA's presence from Assam in the Rajya Sabha, with the alliance reiterating its commitment to highlighting the state's development priorities and regional issues at the national level.