MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Healthcare at the Doorstep: Saudi German Hospital Dubai Reports Ramadan Rise in Home Medical Care

From Hospital to Living Rooms: A Growing Shift Toward Home Healthcare During Ramadan

UAE, Dubai, March 9, 2026

According to SGH Homecare data, medical inquiries have increased by 28–35% during Ramadan compared to non-fasting months, with overall demand rising by 22% compared to Ramadan 2025.

One of the most notable trends this year is a 40% increase in requests for multivitamin and hydration IV drips, as patients seek medical support to manage fatigue, dehydration, and low energy levels following long fasting hours.

Homecare Services for Ramadan

SGH Dubai's Homecare program delivers hospital-grade healthcare services directly to patients', allowing individuals to receive clinical care without the need to travel to the hospital.

The service portfolio includes:

Doctor-at-Home consultations

Skilled nursing visits

IV therapy and hydration drips

Physiotherapy at home

Lab sample collection and diagnostics

Ultrasound and selected radiology services at home

Dental homecare services

Medication delivery directly to patients' homes

During Ramadan, the program also offers specialized services designed around fasting schedules, including:

Ramadan Full Body Health Check Packages

Home dental care, allowing patients to receive dental assessment and guidance in the comfort of their homes without the need to visit a clinic during fasting hours

Hydration and multivitamin IV therapy

Easy and scheduled blood sample collection at home

Medication delivery at home, ensuring patients receive prescribed medicines conveniently without the need to travel to pharmacies during fasting hours

These services allow patients to manage their health needs conveniently while maintaining their fasting routines.

Supporting Vulnerable Patient Groups

Healthcare teams report that Ramadan often brings distinct health concerns among specific patient groups.

Cardiac and hypertensive patients frequently require close monitoring of blood pressure and medication adjustments during fasting periods. Homecare visits allow physicians and nurses to track vital signs, perform ECG assessments when required, and ensure treatment compliance.

For elderly patients, families increasingly arrange home nursing visits to monitor hydration levels and reduce risks associated with fatigue, weakness, or dizziness during fasting. Medication delivery at home also helps ensure continuity of treatment for elderly patients who may face mobility challenges.

Meanwhile, working professionals represent a rapidly growing patient group requesting hydration and vitamin IV therapy to maintain energy levels while balancing demanding work schedules during Ramadan.

In addition, home dental care services are seeing increased interest, as patients prefer the convenience of receiving dental consultations and basic assessments at home rather than visiting clinics during fasting hours. This allows patients to address dental discomfort or preventive care needs comfortably without disrupting their Ramadan routines.

Response Time and Integrated Care

SGH Homecare maintains a standard response time of approximately 60 minutes, with availability across major areas of Dubai.

The program is fully integrated with the hospital's Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, ensuring seamless coordination with hospital specialists whenever needed.

All services are delivered following JCI-aligned clinical protocols, maintaining the same quality and safety standards as hospital-based care.

SGH Homecare teams are also equipped to support Dubai's diverse population, with multilingual healthcare professionals able to communicate ensuring patients receive comfortable and culturally appropriate care.